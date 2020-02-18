Growth of Lift Chair in Global Industry: Overview, Size and Share 2019-2024

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Lift Chair Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024”new report to its research database.

A lift chair is an adjustable seat that is machine powered. One can switch from the sitting to rest position (or other positions) with a remote control. It also has an up position where the chair supports up and forward to push the sitter into the standing position. This is where the lift chair originates its name, for it lifts the sitter up. Lift chairs are proposed for individuals who find it difficult to stand up from a chair such as those with severe arthritis in the knees or hips.

Scope of the Report:

The worldwide market for Lift Chair is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Lift Chair in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Pride Mobility

Golden Technologies

Franklin Corporation

Med-Lift

La-Z-Boy

Jackson Furniture

Best Chairs

Ashley Furniture

Seminar Components

Mega Motion

Home Meridian

Palliser

Dromedar

Avafurn

Meifeilai

Market Segment by Type, covers

Elderly

Obese

Handicapped

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Household

Commercial

Healthcare

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

(United States, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

(Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Lift Chair product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Lift Chair, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Lift Chair in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Lift Chair competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Lift Chair breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Lift Chair market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Lift Chair sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

