Growth of LED Grow Lights market in global industry: overview, size and share 2019-2024

LED grow lights are composed of light-emitting diodes, usually in a casing with a heat sink and built-in fans. LED grow lights do not usually require separate ballast and can be plugged directly into a standard electrical socket. LED grow lights can act as daylight in the absence of sunlight, so that plants can be normal or better growth and development. LED grow lights has strong roots, encourage, adjust the flowering, color, to promote fruit ripening, color, enhance the taste and quality of the role.

According to this study, over the next five years the LED Grow Lights market will register a 15.0% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 1810 million by 2024, from US$ 780 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in LED Grow Lights business, shared in Chapter 3.

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2013 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

High Power (greater than300W)

Low Power (ï¼œ300W)

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Commercial Greenhouses

Indoor Grow Facilities

Research Applications

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East and Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Philips

Osram

General Electric

Easy Agricultural

Illumitex

Fionia Lighting

Lumigrow

Kind LED Grow Lights

California LightWorks

Spectrum King Grow Lights

Valoya

Weshine

Apollo Horticulture

Kessil

Cidly

Heliospectra AB

LEDHYDROPONICS

Ohmax Optoelectronic

Zhicheng

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

First, as for the LED Grow Lights industry, the industry structure is relatively dispersion. The top 5 manufacturers occupied 31.98% of market share in 2015. The top 3 manufacturers are Philips, Osram and General Electric. The Philips which has 14.29% market share in 2015 is the leader in the LED Grow Lights industry. The manufacturers following Clearblue are Osram and General Electric which respectively has 7.20% and 4.75% market share in 2015.

Second, the global consumption of LED Grow Lights products rises up from about 184.90 K units in 2011 to about 2022.75 K units in 2015, with an average annual growth rate of 61.36%.

Third, China is the largest production region for LED Grow Lights witch production about 33.60% in 2015. Europe is the largest consumption region of LED Grow Lights witch consumption about 34.55%. North America is the second consumption about 29.33% in 2015.

Finally, we believe LED Grow Lights industry have lot connection with the upstream raw materials. With the development agriculture and LED light industry we tend to believe the future of LED Grow Lights will be optimism.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global LED Grow Lights market size by key regions/countries, product type and application. To understand the structure of LED Grow Lights market by identifying its various subsegments. Focuses on the key global LED Grow Lights players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years. To analyze the LED Grow Lights with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market. To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks). To project the size of LED Grow Lights submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries). To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market. To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

