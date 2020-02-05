Growth of Lateral Flow POC Reader Market in Global Industry: Overview, Size and Share 2019-2024

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Lateral Flow POC Reader Market Growth 2019-2024”new report to its research database.

Lateral Flow POC Reader is a universal mobile analysis device for the qualitative and quantitative analysis of lateral flow assays, immunological rapid tests for point-of-care diagnostics. The tests can originate in multiple fields of application, such as cancer and heart disease diagnostics or drug screening.

The Lateral Flow POC Reader industry concentration is not high; there are more than one hundreds manufacturers in the world, and high-end products mainly from U.S. and Western European.

Global giant manufactures mainly distributed in U.S. and E.U. The manufacturers in U.S. have a long history and unshakable status in this field. Manufacturers such as Alere and Becton, Dickinson and Company have relative higher level of product’s quality. As to Germany, QIAGEN has become as a global leader. In Norway, Skannex leads the technology development.

In the international market, the marketing channels characteristic differ from company to company.

The international leading companies such prefer taking own sales force in many countries, including most major markets. The giant companies are more likely to set their own big agents or utilize third-party distributors in some major countries and regions taking charge of regional business building their international market position.

Smaller companies, in contrast, put more effort on direct selling business. They can act as exports at the same time, and it is a common phenomenon in this industry. As they do not have that much international brand influence, their product quality is not good enough when comparing with leading companies, however, they have price advantage. They like to expand their market share in developing countries and low-end international market.

The producers in this industry are more likely take directly contract with reagent manufacturers, because this product is more difficult to sell alone.

According to this study, over the next five years the Lateral Flow POC Reader market will register a 8.5% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 1210 million by 2024, from US$ 740 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Lateral Flow POC Reader business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Lateral Flow POC Reader market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

Request a sample copy @

https://www.marketresearchnest.com/report/requestsample/537634

This study considers the Lateral Flow POC Reader value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Digital/Mobile Readers

Benchtop Readers

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Pregnancy and Fertility Testing

Infectious Disease Testing

Cardiac Marker Testing

Cholesterol and Lipid Testing

Drugs-of-abuse Testing

Other Tests

Browse full table of contents and data tables @

https://www.marketresearchnest.com/Global-Lateral-Flow-POC-Reader-Market-Growth-2019-2024.html

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC,China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East and Africa, Egypt, South Africa,Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Alere

QIAGEN

skannex

LRE Medical

BD Company

Axxin

Abbott

optricon

Trinity Biotech

Detekt

Quidel Corporation

Abingdon

Fio Corporation

magnasense

BÃœHLMANN Laboratories AG

Order a Purchase Report Copy @

https://www.marketresearchnest.com/report/purchase/537634

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Lateral Flow POC Reader consumption (value and volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Lateral Flow POC Reader market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Lateral Flow POC Reader manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Lateral Flow POC Reader with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Lateral Flow POC Reader submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

About us: – MarketResearchNest.com is the most comprehensive collection of market research products and services on the Web. We offer reports from almost all top publishers and update our collection on daily basis to provide you with instant online access to the world’s most complete and recent database of expert insights on industries, organizations, products, and trends.

Contact Us

Mr. Jeet Jain

Sales Manager

[email protected]

+1-240-284-8070

+44-20-3290-4151

Connect with us: Google+ | LinkedIn | Twitter | Facebook