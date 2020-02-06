Growth of Japanese Sake in Global Industry: Overview, Size and Share 2019-2024

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Japanese Sake Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024”new report to its research database.

Japanese Sake is a fermented alcoholic beverage made from sake rice, also called sakamai.

Scope of the Report:

Japanese Sake is mainly classified into following types: Ordinary Sake, Junmai, Honjozo, Junmai Ginjo and Ginjo. Junmai now is the key type of US market, which takes up about 30.5% of the total market volume in 2018, due to the good taste, better quality and acceptable price. But for the market size, Junmai Ginjo will take half of the market in 2018 due to the high price.

The worldwide market for Japanese Sake is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Japanese Sake in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Dassai

Juyondai

Kubota

Hakkaisan

Kokuryu

Sudohonke

Takara

Gekkeikan

Ozeki

Yaegaki

Otokoyama

SakeOne

Market Segment by Type, covers

Ordinary Sake

Junmai

Honjozo

Junmai Ginjo

Ginjo

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

20-40 Years Old

40-60 Years Old

Above 60 Years Old

Others Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Japanese Sake product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Japanese Sake, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Japanese Sake in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Japanese Sake competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Japanese Sake breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Japanese Sake market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Japanese Sake sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

