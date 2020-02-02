Growth of Hemp Seeds Market in Global Industry: Overview, Size and Share 2019-2025

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Hemp Seeds Market Research Report 2019” new report to its research database. The report spread across 101 pages with multiple tables and figures in it.

The global average price of Hemp Seeds is in the increasing trend, from 15.45 USD/Kg in 2013 to 15.78 USD/Kg in 2017. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in increasing trend in the following five years.

This report studies the Hemp Seeds Market with many aspects of the industry like the market size, market status, market trends and forecast, the report also provides brief information of the competitors and the specific growth opportunities with key market drivers. Find the complete Hemp Seeds market analysis segmented by companies, region, type and applications in the report.

Hemp seeds, or hemp hearts, are the seeds of the hemp plant, or Cannabis sativa. Although marijuana comes from the same plant, hemp seeds only contain a trace amount of THC, the active ingredient in marijuana, and they will not get you high. In fact, hemp seeds are safe and very healthy to eat.hemp seeds are a gift of nature. They are the most nutritious seed in the world. Hemp Seeds are a complete protein. They have the most concentrated balance of proteins, essential fats, vitamins and enzymes combined with a relative absence of sugar, starches and saturated fats. Hemp Seeds are one of nature’s perfect foods – a Super Food. This is one of the most potent foods available, supporting optimal health and well-being, for life. Raw hemp provides a broad spectrum of health benefits, including: weight loss, increased and sustained energy, rapid recovery from disease or injury, lowered cholesterol and blood pressure, reduced inflammation, improvement in circulation and immune system as well as natural blood sugar control.

In the last several years, Global market of Hemp Seeds was experienced an upward trend rapidly, with an average growth rate of 9.48% during 2013 to 2017. In 2017, Global Revenue of Hemp Seeds is nearly 332 M USD; the actual Sales is about 21015 MT.

The global Hemp Seeds market is valued at 350 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 550 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.5% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Hemp Seeds volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Hemp Seeds market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Manitoba Harvest

Agropro

Jinzhou Qiaopai Biotech

Canah International

GIGO Food

North American Hemp and Grain Co.

Deep Nature Project

Yunnan Industrial Hemp

GFR Ingredients Inc.

Navitas Organics

Yishutang

Naturally Splendid

HempFlax

Green Source Organics

BAFA neu GmbH

Aos Products

Suyash Herbs

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Whole Hemp Seed

Hulled Hemp Seed

Hemp Seed Oil

Hemp Protein Powder

Others

Segment by Application

Hemp Oil

Hemp Seed Cakes

Others

Key questions answered in this report

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

Highlights of the Global Hemp Seeds report:

A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the Hemp Seeds market

An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market

Market segmentation up to the second or third level

Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments

Important changes in market dynamics

Emerging niche segments and regional markets

Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume

Market shares and strategies of key players

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

Industry Analysis

“Agriculture is the cultivation and breeding of animals, plants and fungi for food, fiber, biofuel, medicinal plants and other products used to sustain and enhance human life.”

This report brightens the vision on the nature of the challenges that agriculture industries are going through now and throughout the 21st century, this report delivers some awareness as to what is at stake and what needs to be done. In 2050 the humanity’s population is predicted to be grown by nearly 10 billion people and to sustain food for everyone will require “major transformations.”

This report combines all the variable possibilities of present, growing and upcoming trends in agriculture industry, some of which are listed as; shifting farm structure; acceleration in technology; biotechnology strategy evolves; specialization to continue; resource scarcity; changing commodity environment; environmentalism’s influence grows; government policy in flux.

