Growth of Guitar Market in Global Industry: Overview, Size and Share Report 2019

The guitar is a fretted musical instrument that usually has six strings. It is typically played with both hands by strumming or plucking the strings with either a guitar pick or the finger(s)/fingernails of one hand, while simultaneously fretting (pressing the strings against the frets) with the fingers of the other hand. The sound of the vibrating strings is projected either acoustically, by means of the hollow chamber of the guitar (for an acoustic guitar), or through an electrical amplifier and a speaker.

The rising number of concerts and live performances is a major driver for the growth of the global guitar market. The growing interest in music among the youth population has led to the formation of numerous musical bands that perform various types of music like blues, pop, rock, metal, and electronica. In addition, an increase in the disposable income of consumers is leading to a high demand for guitars in developing countries such as China and India. As a result of changing lifestyles and higher standards of living, individuals are motivated to spend on leisure activities such as music, which is likely to increase sales of musical instruments.

Acoustic guitars and electric guitars are the two segments in the global guitar market. Being less expensive and easier to learn, acoustic guitars have the higher market share. Also, the growing sales of classical guitars in developing countries such as Brazil, India, and Taiwan will be a major factor fueling the growth of this market segment.

Scope of Guitar: Guitar Market report evaluates the growth rate and the market value based on market dynamics, growth inducing factors. The complete knowledge is based on latest industry news, opportunities, and trends. The report contains a comprehensive market analysis and vendor landscape in addition to a SWOT analysis of the key vendors.

The global Guitar market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Guitar volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Guitar market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

Segment by Regions

North America, Europe, China, Japan

The following manufacturers are covered:

Fender Musical Instruments

Gibson Brands

Karl Hfner

PRS Guitars

Yamaha

Segment by Type

Acoustic Guitars

Electric Guitars

Segment by Application

Online Retail

Offline Retail

