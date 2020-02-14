Growth of Global RTD Spirit Market Application Analysis, Strategies and Status by Major Regions 2019-2025

Hard alcohol or hard liquor fortified with additional flavors is gaining acceptance globally. RTD spirits are nothing but the pre-mixed or prepared and packed form of flavored spirits for direct consumption. Flavored liquors majorly have a base of vodka, tequila, whiskey, rum, and others. Growing popularity of unique flavors in liquors is increasing the share of RTD spirits in the liquor market.

Europe has the dominant market share followed by North America. Developing economy has led to increase in disposable income due to which Europe is projected to generate a high revenue during the given forecast period. Changing consumers preferences amongst the alcoholic beverages will support the sale of RTD spirits in various regions during the forecast period. The major importers of flavored spirits include U.S., Spain, Germany, U.K, and the Netherlands. Based on the higher demand for alcoholic beverages especially amongst the population of youth, the import and export of RTD spirits in the developed countries is found to rise at a steady growth rate.

The global RTD Spirit market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on RTD Spirit volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall RTD Spirit market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Diageo Plc. (U.K.)

Asahi Breweries, Ltd. (Japan)

Suntory Holdings Limited (Japan)

Bacardi Limited (Bermuda)

Pernod Ricard SA (France)

Halewood International Limited (U.K.)

The Brown-Forman Corporation (U.S.)

………



Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Whiskey

Rum

Vodka

Tequila

Gin

Others

Segment by Application

On-Trade

Off-Trade

