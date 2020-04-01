Growth of Global Implantable Cardiac Monitor Market to be Propelled by Growing Geriatric Population by CAGR of 7.9 % during 2019-2027

Research Nester recently published a report titled “Global Implantable Cardiac Monitor Market: Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2027” which delivers detailed overview of the global implantable cardiac monitor market in terms of market segmentation by indication, by end use industry and by region.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, BPS analysis and Porter’s five force model.

Technological advancements pertaining to cardiac monitor devices leading to easier implantation combined with growing demand for such devices owing to their ability to detect cardiac arrhythmias and atrial fibrillation are among notable factors that are driving the growth of the global implantable cardiac monitor market. Additionally, growing geriatric population and their susceptibility to the cardiac diseases is driving a huge demand for the devices in order to monitor heart rhythms as well as epilepsy disorders. On account of these factors, the global implantable cardiac monitor market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of around 7.9% over the forecast period i.e. 2019-2027.

Based on end-users, the market is bifurcated into hospitals, specialized cardiac centers, and ambulatory surgical centers among others. Among these segments, the ambulatory surgical centers segment is anticipated to grow at a considerable rate owing to the supporting care, low cost treatment and ready availability of treatment at these centers. However, the hospital segment is estimated to garner leading shares owing to the need of hospitalization that is required to implant these devices.

Regionally, the market in North America is estimated to hold highest market share on the back of growing acceptance of these devices coupled with high investments in the healthcare sector for research and development activities.

Growing Elderly Population and Technological Advancements to Boost the Market Growth

Elderly people are more prone to diseases such as atrial fibrillation and cardiac arrhythmia, which increases the need for monitoring the heart rate. Additionally, the demand for cardiac monitoring is rising on the back of growing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases such as heart stroke and improper functioning of the heart. Such factors combined with growing technological advancements in the healthcare sector are estimated to propel the growth of the market.

However, high cost of treatment and time consuming process pertaining to implantable cardiac monitors are some of the restraining factors that are estimated to negatively affect the growth of the market.

This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global implantable cardiac monitor market which includes company profiling of Medtronic, Boston Scientific Corporation, Abbott, Biotronik Angel Medical Systems, Inc., Biosense Webster Inc.

The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the global implantable cardiac monitor market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

