Growth of Global Atomic Layer Deposition Market to be Propelled By Rise in Component Miniaturization

According to a recently published report by Research Nester on“Atomic Layer Deposition Market: Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2027” delivers detailed overview of the global atomic layer deposition market in terms of market segmentation by application type, product type and by region.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, BPS analysis and Porter’s five force model.

The global atomic layer deposition market is segmented by application type and product type. On the basis of application type, the market is segmented into semiconductor, electronics, solar, medical and others. On the basis of product type, the market is segmented into aluminum oxide, metal ALD, catalytic ALD and plasma enhanced.

The global atomic layer deposition market is anticipated to record a CAGR of around 17.55% over the forecast period i.e. 2019-2027 owing to its key requirement in fabrication of semiconductors and rise in component miniaturization. The rise in semiconductor devices demand and use of Nano science for complex miniaturized components is expected to positively affect the market growth.

The increasing use photovoltaic cell and expansion in other application areas owing to constant research and development is expected to drive the market growth. The semiconductor is anticipated to have leading market shares during the forecast period on the back of high of use of atomic layer deposition in semiconductor manufacturing. The semiconductor and electronic segments together are expected to have 88% of market shares. The advancements in solar and medical equipment in order to provide better efficiency and optimum power utilization is anticipated to increase the product demand in these applications. Aluminum Oxide segment is expected to witness significant growth on the back of high availability of aluminum metal and its property to provide effective permeation barriers coupled with its other characteristics for instance stability, ease of availability and economic prices.

Asia-Pacific is anticipated to have leading shares during the forecast period on the back of expansion in end-use industries for instance medical, electronics and solar sector in the region. South Korea and China have high electronics manufacturing base leading to increased demand for deposition techniques. The rise in photovoltaic cell consumption coupled with growing economies with increased electronics consumption in the region are expected to drive the market growth. North America is expected to witness significant growth on the account of government regulations to domestic market and encouragement to adopt environment friendly equipment.

The overall growth in the electronics industry and semiconductor usage coupled with technological advancements to provide substrates with better efficiency and stability are anticipated to drive the market growth. However, high cost of manufacturing and associated high R&D cost coupled with strong government regulatory policies are expected to act as key restraints in the growth of global atomic layer deposition market.

This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global atomic layer deposition market which includes company profiling of Tokyo Electronic Ltd., Denton Vacuum LLC., Kurt J. Lesker Company, Beneq Oy, and ALD Nanosolutions. The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the global atomic layer deposition market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

