Growth of FoodPharmaceutical Peony Market in Global Industry: Overview, Size and Share 2019-2024

The peony is a flowering plant in the genus paeonia. The country-of-origin of peony is from China. Now, peony is transplanted into many countries, such as Japan, Korea, USA, Europe and other countries, especially ornamental peony. Ornamental peony is generally not considered to not have food and pharmaceutical value. Peony comes in many varieties: paeonia decomposita, paeonia abchasica, paeonia anomala, paeonia ostii, paeonia rockii, etc. Many of them are ornamental peony not paeonia ostii, paeonia rockii. Paeonia ostii and paeonia rockii have a lot of food and pharmaceutical value. Their seeds and flower can be used to extract the oil and their roots can be used to extract paeonol. Besides that, the extract of leaf and stem also has food and pharmaceutical value. In a word, the extract of paeonia ostia and paeonia rockii has food and pharmaceutical value.

Food/pharmaceutical peony mainly refers to paeonia ostia and paeonia rockii. The seed of paeonia ostia and paeonia rockii can be produce peony seed oil, which is a new resources food in China. The root of paeonia ostia can be extracted paeonol, which is an herbal remedy in traditional Chinese medicine and has anti-inflammatory and analgesic function. Since 2011, NHFPC approved peony seed oil as new resources food, so peony seed oil industry develop rapidly and many flower growers in Anhui, Shandong, Shaanxi province enlarge the culture area of paeonia ostia.

Owning to as national flower, paeonia ostia and paeonia rockii is only planted in China, such as Shandong, Anhui, Shaanxi province, and this peony hardly export to other country. So the raw material- paeonia ostia and paeonia rockii of extractive of food and pharmaceutical peony mainly come from China.

The production of food and pharmaceutical peony’s extractive is mainly in China, at the same time, other countries also extract paeonol from paeonia ostia’s root. It is estimated that supported by downstream industries, global demand of food and pharmaceutical peony demand will keep increasing with an average growth rate of 37.67% in the coming five years. In addition, similar with that of globe, the production of food and pharmaceutical peony in China will increase from 54.2 MT in 2010 to 243 MT in 2015, accompanied with an average production growth of 52.36% in the coming five years.

We tend to believe that this industry still has a bright future, considering the current demand of food and pharmaceutical peony. As for product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will continue in the next few years, as competition intensifies. Similarly, there will be fluctuations in gross margin.

According to this study, over the next five years the FoodPharmaceutical Peony market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in FoodPharmaceutical Peony business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of FoodPharmaceutical Peony market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Paeonia Ostii

Paeonia Rockii

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Food industry

Pharmaceutical industry

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC,China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East and Africa, Egypt, South Africa,Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Peony Love

Ruipu mudan

Henan Xiangyue

Weizhen Guose Agriculture

Gansu Wanlinxiqi

Anhui Chinature

Klorane

Martin Bauer Group

Naolys

Active Organics

Naturex

Aunutra

Nelsons Natural World

Anhui Fengyang Phytochemistry

Xi’an Changyue Phytochemistry

Pioneer Herb

Xi’an Shenyuan

Novoherb

King-Stone

Nutra Green

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global FoodPharmaceutical Peony consumption (value and volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of FoodPharmaceutical Peony market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global FoodPharmaceutical Peony manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the FoodPharmaceutical Peony with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of FoodPharmaceutical Peony submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

