Growth of Fish Sauce in Global Industry: Overview, Size and Share 2019-2024

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Fish Sauce Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024”new report to its research database.

Fish sauce is an amber-coloured liquid extracted from the fermentation of fish with sea salt. It is used as a condiment in various cuisines. Fish sauce is a staple ingredient in numerous cultures in Southeast Asia and the coastal regions of East Asia, and features heavily in Cambodian, Filipino, Thai, Laotian and Vietnamese cuisines. It also was a major ingredient in ancient European cuisine, but is no longer commonly used in those regions.

Scope of the Report:

In the last several years, Global market of Fish Sauce developed with the production keeps at the production level of more than1000 K MT. In 2015, global capacity of Fish Sauce was more than 1100 K MT.

Thailand is the largest supplier and consumer of Fish Sauce, with a production market share of 44.8% and a consumption market share of 26.9% in 2015.

The second place is Vietnam, following Thailand with the production market share of 37.7%, and the sales market share nearly 22.4%. China is another important market of Fish Sauce, enjoying 6.7% Sales market share.

The worldwide market for Fish Sauce is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.1% over the next five years, will reach 2930 million US$ in 2024, from 2300 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Fish Sauce in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Request Free Sample Research Report @

https://www.marketresearchnest.com/report/requestsample/535645

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Masan Consumer

Tang Sang Ha

Thaipreeda Group

NANDAO

Teo Tak Seng

Shantou Fish Sauce

Jinguanyuan

Hung Thanh

Thai Fishsauce Factory

Pichai Fish Sauce

Rayong

Rungroj

Viet Phu

Marine

Halcyon Proteins

Browse detail report with in-depth TOC @

https://www.marketresearchnest.com/Global-Fish-Sauce-Market-2019-by-Manufacturers-Regions-Type-and-Application-Forecast-to-2024.html

Market Segment by Type, covers

Traditional Fish Sauce

Industrial Fish Sauce

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Commerical

Home

Others Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Order a Purchase Report Copy @

https://www.marketresearchnest.com/report/purchase/535645

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Fish Sauce product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Fish Sauce, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Fish Sauce in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Fish Sauce competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Fish Sauce breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Fish Sauce market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Fish Sauce sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

About Us:

MarketResearchNest.com is the most comprehensive collection of market research products and services on the Web. We offer reports from almost all top publishers and update our collection on daily basis to provide you with instant online access to the Global most complete and recent database of expert insights on Global industries, organizations, products, and trends.

Contact Us

Mr. Jeet Jain

Sales Manager

[email protected]

+1-240-284-8070

+44-20-3290-4151

Connect with us: Google+ | LinkedIn | Twitter | Facebook