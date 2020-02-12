Growth of Enterprise Networking Market in Global Industry : Analysis and Status 2019-2023

Summary

Organizations across the globe are adapting to changes in their ecosystem by leveraging digital technology to create digitally-enhanced, customer-centric business models. The adoption of thesedigital technologies enable companies to create new customer experiences, improve operationalefficiency, generate new revenue streams and rapidly respond to changing conditions.

The globalenterprise networking market was valued at $REDACTED billion in 2017 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of REDACTED% and is forecast to reach $REDACTED billion by 2023. Enterprises across the globe are increasing investment in network infrastructure in adherence to ongoing budgetary shifts from wired to wireless. Some of the key factors driving the growth for enterprise networking market include the increasing number of mobile workforces, rise of Industrial internet of Things (IIoT), proliferation of cloud applications and expansion of wireless network capabilities. However, factors such as difficulties in managing complex networks and rising network security concerns are restricting the market growth for enterprise networking.

The global market for enterprise networking has been segmented based on equipment type, end-user verticals and geography. In respect to equipment type, the enterprise networking market has been classified into ethernet switches, enterprise routers, WANs and network security. Ethernet switches constituted the major portion of the market and has accounted for REDACTED% of the total enterprise networking market in 2017. The global ethernet switches market is expected to grow at a CAGR of REDACTED% and is forecast to reach $REDACTED billion by 2023. Among the various equipment types, the WLAN segmentis estimated to be the fastest growing segment, and was valued at $REDACTED billion in 2017. The market forwireless LANs is expected to grow at a CAGR of REDACTED% and is forecast to reach $REDACTED billion by 2023. Thedemand for wireless LANs is being largely driven by enterprises moving more of their campus andbranch office networking budgets from fixed to wireless. Also, the increasing demand of mobility andcloud applications and the emergence of internet of Things (IoT) are also the other factors which aredriving the market for enterprise WLAN.

The enterprise networking market based on end-user verticals has been categorized into Banking, Financial services and Insurance (BFSI), healthcare, IT & Telecommunications, education, manufacturing, government, retail and others. The BFSI segment currently accounts for the dominant share of enterprise networking market and was valued at $REDACTED million in 2017. The enterprise networking market for BFSI segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of REDACTED% and is forecast to reach $REDACTED billion by2023. The fastest growing end-user vertical for enterprise networking market is the healthcare segmentwhich is expected to grow at a CAGR of REDACTED% and is forecast to reach $REDACTED billion by 2023 from $REDACTED billion in 2017. Globally, healthcare facilities and healthcare organizations are using the Internet of Things to enable remote patient monitoring and care, track the location and status of critical assets andto analyze patient health and staff performance data.

To meet consumer demand for personalizedhealthcare, enterprise networks have become one of the major foundations that help healthcareorganizations to achieve this goal. Networking solutions in healthcare facilities enable mobility as well asincrease service velocity and operational efficiencies.

Report Scope

In this report, the market has been segmented based on equipment, end-user verticals and geography. The report covers the overview of the global market for enterprise networking and analyzes market trends, considering the base year of 2017 and estimates from 2018 to 2023. Revenue forecasts from 2018 to 2023 for segmentation based on equipment type, end-user vertical, and geography have been estimated with values derived from solutions and service providers total revenues.

The report also includes a section on the major players in the market. Further, it explains the major drivers, competitive landscape and current trends in the enterprise networking market. The report concludes with an analysis of the enterprise networking vendor landscape and includes detailed profiles of the major players in the global enterprise networking market landscape.

Report Includes

– 62 tables

– A detailed overview of the global market for enterprise networking within the industry

– Country specific data and analysis for U.S., Canada, Mexico, France, Germany, UK, China, Japan, and India

– Characterization and quantification of market potential for enterprise networking and segmentation of the global market by equipment type, end-user verticals and geography

– Information on key equipment including enterprise switches, ethernet routers, network security and wireless local area networks etc.

– Evaluation of major drivers and regional dynamics of the global enterprise networking market

– Analysis of the requirements, scale, and usage of enterprise networking for different user segments, as well as identification of the needs and scope of enterprise networking for every end-user segment

– Profiles of major market players including, Cisco Systems Inc., Hewlett-Packard, Juniper Networks Inc., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. And Arista Networks Inc.

