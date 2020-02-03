Growth of EMI/RFI Filters Market in Global Industry: Overview, Size and Share 2019-2024

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global EMI/RFI Filters Market Growth 2019-2024”new report to its research database.

EMI (Electromagnetic Interference)/RFI (Radio Frequency Interference) Filter, an EMI/RFI filter is an electronic device which is used in order to suppress conducted interference that is present on a signal or power line. EMI filters can be used to suppress interference that is generated by the device or by other equipment in order make a device more immune to electromagnetic interference signals present in the environment.

Demand for EMI/RFI Filters has mainly been driven by downstream demand. National policies are the main growth catalysts for the market.

Geographically, Asia-Pacific(W/O Japan) was the largest market in the world, which took about 39.06% of the global consumption volume in 2015. North America rank as No.2 by shared 18.22% of global total consumption volume, Japan shared 17.35%.

The EMI/RFI Filters market concentration degree is relatively lower. The manufacturing bases scatter around the world in terms of geography; the global leading players in this market are Murata, Schaffner, NXP Semiconductors, TDK, Nec Tokin and AVX, which accounts for about 39.28% of total revenue in 2015.

Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the global recovery trend is clear, investors are still optimistic about this area; the future will still have some new investment enter the field. In the next five years, the sales volume will keep increase and the market revenue scale is forecasted to be increased too.

According to this study, over the next five years the EMI/RFI Filters market will register a 3.7% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 1070 million by 2024, from US$ 860 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in EMI/RFI Filters business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of EMI/RFI Filters market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Energy Trading and Risk Management (ETRM) value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Board Mount EMI/RFI Filters

Power Line EMI/RFI Filters

Data Line EMI/RFI Filters

Other EMI/RFI Filters

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Industrial Application

Communication

Electronics

Other Applications

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC,China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East and Africa, Egypt, South Africa,Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Murata

Schaffner

NXP Semiconductors

TDK

Nec Tokin

AVX

Astrodyne

TE Connectivity

Panasonic

Tusonix

Vishay

INPAQ Technology

ON Semiconductors

Exxelia Dearborn

Shanghai Aerodev

AOS

ETS-Lindgren

Jianli Electronic

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global EMI/RFI Filters consumption (value and volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of EMI/RFI Filters market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global EMI/RFI Filters manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the EMI/RFI Filters with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of EMI/RFI Filters submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

