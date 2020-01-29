Growth of Directed-energy and Military Lasers: Global Markets

Report Highlights

The global market for directed-energy and military lasers totaled $6.6 billion in 2016. The market should total $7.4 billion in 2017 and $12.3 billion in 2022, increasing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.7% from 2017 to 2022.

To Get Sample Copy of Report visit @ https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=S&repid=1377242

Report Includes:

An overview of the global markets for directed-energy and military lasers.

Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2016, estimates for 2017, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2022.

Segmentation of the global market for high-energy lasers into major categories based on type, technology, application, end-use industry, and geography.

Coverage of different types of high-energy lasers, including gas lasers, chemical lasers, excimer lasers, fiber lasers, and solid-state lasers.

Insight into the market through investigation of its value chain, product trends, and the competitive landscape.

Evaluation of the market’s dynamics with respect to its drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Comprehensive profiles of leading players in the market and their key developments and strategies.

Report Scope

The directed-energy and military lasers market is segmented into following categories:

Type: gas laser, chemical laser, excimer laser, fiber laser, solid state laser and others.

Technology: laser weapon (particle beam, high-power microwaves, military lasers), laser altimeter, laser range finder, LIDAR, others.

Applications: industrial, defense (platform: air borne, land based, naval. weapon type: lethal, non-lethal), research medical, others.

End-use: cutting and welding, guiding munitions and marking targets, missile defense system, laser lighting display, communications, surgery and diagnosis, others.

Geography: North America is segmented into U.S., Canada and Mexico; Europe is segmented into U.K., France, Germany, Russia, and others; APAC is segmented into India, China, Japan, and others, while, RoW covers Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America.

Industry and competitive analysis.

Patent analysis.

Company profiles.

Table of Contents



Chapter 1: Introduction

Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing This Study

Scope of Report

Information Sources

Methodology

Geographic Breakdown

Analyst’s Credentials

Related BCC Research Reports

Chapter 2: Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3: Market and Technology Background

Market Definition

Roadmap of Laser

Current Trends and Future Outlook

Demand for Accuracy and Precision

Lucrative opportunities in the untapped markets of Africa and South America

Military Modernization Programs

Missile Defense Initiatives Undertaken by Various Countries

Future Outlook and Expectations

Chapter 4: Market Breakdown by Type

Gas Lasers

Chemical Lasers

Excimer Lasers

Fiber Lasers

Solid State Lasers

Others

Get Complete TOC With Tables and Figures @

https://www.researchmoz.us/directed-energy-and-military-lasers-global-markets-report.html/toc

Chapter 5: Market Breakdown by Technology

Laser Altimeter

Laser Range Finder

LIDAR

Laser Weapon Technology (Directed-energy)

Others

Chapter 6: Market Breakdown by Application

Industrial

Defense

Research

Medical

Others

Continue…

About ResearchMoz

ResearchMoz is the one stop online destination to find and buy market research reports & Industry Analysis. We fulfill all your research needs spanning across industry verticals with our huge collection of market research reports. We provide our services to all sizes of organizations and across all industry verticals and markets. Our Research Coordinators have in-depth knowledge of reports as well as publishers and will assist you in making an informed decision by giving you unbiased and deep insights on which reports will satisfy your needs at the best price.

For More Information Kindly Contact:

ResearchMoz

Mr. Nachiket Ghumare,

Tel: +1-518-621-2074

USA-Canada Toll Free: 866-997-4948

Email: [email protected]

Follow us on LinkedIn @ http://bit.ly/1TBmnVG

Follow me on @ https://marketsizeinfo.blogspot.in/