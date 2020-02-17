Growth of Diaper Market in Global Industry: Overview, Size and Share 2019-2025

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Diaper Market Research Report 2019” new report to its research database. The report spread across 104 pages with multiple tables and figures in it.

A diaper is a linen or cotton fabric woven in a geometrical repeating pattern. It is fastened around the bottom or in between the legs to absorb solid waste or urine. Diapers are mostly worn by newborns and by children who experience bedwetting or have not been potty trained. They are also used by adults in advanced age, those suffering from incontinence and certain physical or mental disability, or those working in extreme conditions such as astronauts.

This report studies the Diaper Market with many aspects of the industry like the market size, market status, market trends and forecast, the report also provides brief information of the competitors and the specific growth opportunities with key market drivers. Find the complete Diaper market analysis segmented by companies, region, type and applications in the report.

With the increase in elderly population, there is a high prevalence of urinary incontinence among adults across the world, which is a major factors driving the demand for adult diapers. Urinary incontinence worsens with age and is evaluated based on its severity, frequency, and predictability and is mainly caused due to prostate surgery, urinary tract infection, chronic coughs, pregnancy, and neurological injuries in both men and women. This induces consumers to prefer the usage of adult diapers, which subsequently drives the growth of the diaper market.

With key vendors competing to gain larger market shares, the diapers market is highly-competitive. The development and launch of several innovative products will influence the market’s growth positively during the forecast period. The prevailing competition and the increasing challenges in disposing diapers will pose as major challenges to the growth of the vendors.

In terms of geographic regions, APAC will be the major revenue contributor to the market by 2021. Asia accounts for more than half of the world’s total elderly population. Factors such as the increasing disposable income, rise in birth rate, growing middle-class population, increase in urbanization, and a greater number of working women, will contribute to the growth of the market in this region.

The global Diaper market is valued at – – million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach – – million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of – -% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Diaper volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Diaper market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Kao

Kimberly-Clark

PandG

SCA

Unicharm

Cotton Babies

Covidien

Evergreen World

Fisher-Price

Hypermarcas

Medline Industries

Philips

Ontex International

GroVia

KCK Industries

First Quality

Drylock Technologies

Attends Healthcare Group

Associated Hygienic Products

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Baby diaper

Adult diaper

Segment by Application

Hypermarkets

Supermarkets

Convenient stores

Drug stores

Pharmacies

Specialty stores

Online stores

Highlights of the Global Diaper report:

A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the Diaper market

An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market

Market segmentation up to the second or third level

Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments

Important changes in market dynamics

Emerging niche segments and regional markets

Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume

Market shares and strategies of key players

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

Industry Analysis

