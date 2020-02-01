Growth of Construction Equipment market in global industry: overview, size and share 2019-2024

Marketresearchnest reports add “Global Construction Equipment Market Growth 2019-2024” new report to its research database. The report spread across 167 pages with multiple tables and figures in it.

Heavy Construction Equipment refers to heavy-duty vehicles, specially designed for executing construction tasks. Construction equipment is used to perform multiple tasks on the construction site such as hoisting, excavating, hauling, paving, grading, and drilling. Construction equipment has many uses in the building and realty sector. This type of equipment includes Excavator, loaders, construction tractors, graders, rollers, scrapers, conveyors, Dump Truck, compactors, and pavers.

For industry structure analysis, the Asia Pacific construction equipment industry is not that concentrated. US manufacturers such as Caterpillar, Japan manufacturers such as Komatsu and Hitachi have leading market position in Asia Pacific after decades of development and Cultivation. But the market competition is getting fierce, with growing number of manufacturers entering the market; especially several Chinese manufacturers those have cost advantages.

Asia Pacific region is expected to be the largest market in heavy construction equipment due to prospective growth in China which is followed by India, Japan, Singapore and other countries. In recent years, the demand for the construction equipment has been increasing with increasing speed as standard of living of people are increasing, disposable income are increasing, infrastructure is developing and most important people want their own house is forcing the heavy construction equipment market. Various economic factor that have led to the growth of the market are demand of heavy construction equipment. Government is taking initiative for various services like education, healthcare, public transport, infrastructure and other facilities are also helping the market to grow.

With a ton of infrastructural opportunities and government initiatives the market for construction and mining equipment market is expected to grow with a promising CAGR. Robust economic growth, an expanding population and rapid urbanization are also aiding and supporting growth rates across Asia-Pacific region.

For price trend analysis, a key variable in the performance of construction equipment producers is components and raw material costs, specifically the speed at which any increase can be passed through to customers.

The global Construction Equipment revenue is forecasted to recovery. We tend to believe that this industry still has a bright future, considering the current demand of construction equipment driven by urbanization in developing countries. As for product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will continue in the next few years, as competition intensifies. Similarly, there will be fluctuations in gross margin.

According to this study, over the next five years the Construction Equipment market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Construction Equipment business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Construction Equipment market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions.

Excavator

Loaders

Motor Graders

Dump Truck

Bulldozers

Residential Building

Non-Residential Building

Engineering Working

Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East and Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries

Caterpillar

Komatsu

Volvo Construction Equipment

Hitachi Construction Machinery

SANY Group Company Ltd.

JCB

Doosan

XCMG

Hyundai Construction Equipment Company

Liebherr Group

Zoomlion

Deere

Kubota

CNH Global

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Highlights of the Global Construction Equipment report:

A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the Construction Equipment market

An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market

Market segmentation up to the second or third level

Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments

Important changes in market dynamics

Emerging niche segments and regional markets

Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume

Market shares and strategies of key players

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Construction Equipment market size by key regions/countries, product type and application. To understand the structure of Construction Equipment market by identifying its various subsegments. Focuses on the key global Construction Equipment players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years. To analyze the Construction Equipment with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market. To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks). To project the size of Construction Equipment submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries). To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market. To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

