Growth of Cocoa and Chocolate market in global industry: overview, size and share 2019-2024

Cocoa and chocolate are used to provide taste, flavor, and texture to food, in addition to nutritional and functional benefits. Cocoa butter, cocoa liquor, and cocoa powder are some of the major ingredients used to manufacture chocolates. The favorable characteristics of cocoa butter (melting point and contraction) provide a melt-in-the mouth sensation and easy removal of chocolates from the molds. The chocolate also masks the unpleasant taste of tablets and encourages its usage for medicinal purposes.

Cocoa and Chocolate industry is highly mature. Currently, there are many producing companies in the Cocoa and Chocolate industry. The main players are Barry Callebaut, Cargill, Nestle SA, Mars and Hershey. The market can be broadly categorized as open market and captive market. Barry Callebaut is the market leader in open market while for captive market the market is dominated by Nestle SA, Mars and Hershey.

In consumption market, the global consumption value of Cocoa and Chocolate increases with the 5.7% average growth rate from 2012-2017. North America is the mainly consumption region due to the bigger demand of downstream applications. North America occupied 34.21%% of the global consumption volume in total in 2016.

Global Dark Cocoa production is 2535 K MT in 2016, and the chocolate production is Dark 5628 K MT in 2016, occupying about 68.11% the total Cocoa and Chocolate production. Dark chocolate is the major type of Cocoa and Chocolate, and there are also types like milk chocolate. With fine taste of Cocoa and Chocolate, the downstream application industries will need more Cocoa and Chocolate products. So, Cocoa and Chocolate has a huge market potential in the future. Manufacturers engaged in the industry are trying to produce more kinds of taste Cocoa and Chocolate through improving technology and adding additional agent.

The major raw materials for Cocoa and Chocolate are cocoa beans, sugar and milk. Fluctuations in the price of the upstream product will impact on the production cost of Cocoa and Chocolate. The production cost of Cocoa and Chocolate is also an important factor which could impact the price of Cocoa and Chocolate. The Cocoa and Chocolate manufacturers are trying to reduce production cost by developing production method.

We tend to believe this industry is a rising industry, and the consumption increasing degree will show a smooth growth curve. And the price presents decreasing trend according to the economy development status and international competition. Also, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.

According to this study, over the next five years the Cocoa and Chocolate market will register a 4.3% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 63600 million by 2024, from US$ 49400 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Cocoa and Chocolate business, shared in Chapter 3.

Segmentation by product type:

Cocoa

Chocolate

Segmentation by application:

Confectionery

Food and Beverage

Cosmetics

Pharmaceuticals

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East and Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries

The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Barry Callebaut

Cargill

Nestle SA

Mars

Hershey

Blommer Chocolate Company

FUJI OIL

Puratos

CÃ©moi

Irca

Foley’s Candies LP

Olam

Kerry Group

Guittard

Ferrero

Ghirardelli

Alpezzi Chocolate

Valrhona

Republica Del Cacao

TCHO

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

