Growth of Bullet Proof Clothing Market in Global Industry: Overview, Size and Share 2019-2025

Bullet proof clothing is a class of protective clothing aims to protect the individuals from the bullets and steel fragments from hand held weapons and exploding weapons. Apart from defense and law enforcement security forces, commercial security is also one of the major factors driving the growth of bullet proof clothing market. Rising consciousness for commercial has significantly fueled the demand for bulletproof jackets, vests and tailored clothing to provide security to VIP personnel. Moreover, growing security threats is one of the factors due to which government is increasing the defense budget so as to enhance the security defense.

This report studies the Bullet Proof Clothing Market with many aspects of the industry like the market size, market status, market trends and forecast, the report also provides brief information of the competitors and the specific growth opportunities with key market drivers.

One major trend in the market is introduction of fashionable bullet proof clothing. There are very few companies around the world that design a range of fashionable bulletproof clothing for a variety of clients. Mostly these bulletproof clothing is supplied to the public as well as private sectors including the police force and VIP clients. These bullet-resistant clothing include jackets, raincoats, bulletproof vests, blazers and bulletproof suits as well.

Major driver in global bullet proof clothing market is rising number of attacks and the growing violence and threats across the globe is pushing the rise in demand for the protection of soldiers and civilians, which will also contribute to the increasing adoption of bulletproof jackets in the defense sector as well as for security reasons for government officials and VIP’s.

The global Bullet Proof Clothing market is valued at – – million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach – – million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of – -% during 2019-2025.

From a global perspective, this report represents overall Bullet Proof Clothing market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

VestGuard

Canarmor

Aspetto

Miguel Caballero

Dupont

Armor Corporation

MKU

Infidel Body Armor

Point Blank Enterprises

MARS Armor

Armourshield

BulletSafe

Compass International Corp

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Hard Vest

Soft Vest

Segment by Application

Defense

Law Enforcement Bodies

Civilians

Industry Analysis

“Consumer goods are products that are purchased for consumption by the average consumer. Alternatively called final goods, consumer goods are the end result of production and manufacturing and are what a consumer will see on the store shelf.”

The consumer goods industry’s desire for defying “business as usual” and creating distraction is far from quenched. Around every corner is an innovative idea that brings convenience and control back to the customer and innovators has only just begun to scratch the surface. In this type of environment, consumer products companies must remain nimble and one step ahead of the curve. The changes churning the consumer goods industry are significant enough that companies will have to reexamine fundamental tenets that have in the past served them well.

We profile an analytical approach that allows executives to filter the myriad potential future trends to anticipate the few that could truly affect their company’s competitive advantage. We then put on the approach to the Consumer goods industry in aggregate, underlining the forces most likely to move the needle on value creation over the coming decade and pointing to the strategic questions that Consumer goods Company must answer if they are to profit from these forces.

