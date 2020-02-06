Growth of Brandy in Global Industry: Overview, Size and Share 2019-2024

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Brandy Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024” new report to its research database. The report spread across in a 136 pages with table and figures in it.

Brandy is a spirit which is produced from wine or fermented fruit juice. All required is that this liquid can be allowed to ferment and the resulting mildly-alcoholic product not be heated past the boiling point of water. The low-boiling point liquids distilled from wine include almost all of the alcohol, a small amount of water, and many of the wine’s organic chemicals. All these chemicals give brandy its taste and aroma.

In general Brandy contains 35-60 percent of alcohol by volume and is typically taken as an after-dinner drink. Some brandies are aged in wooden casks, some are colored with caramel coloring to imitate the effect of aging, and some brandies are produced using a combination of both aging and coloring.

As an alcoholic beverage distilled from wine or a fermented fruit mash. The term mostly used alone refers to the grape product; brandies made from the wines or fermented mashes of other fruits are usually identified by the specific fruit name.

In the sales volume, India is the largest consumption market, about 96.9% is consumed in southern India, and mainly the low-price product. The second largest consumption market is Philippines, which is followed by Russia, United States and Germany.

In the sales revenue, China has surpassed United States, becoming the largest market (3944.04 million USD), followed by United States, Russia, India, Germany.

In Chinese market, brandy recognition is still low, after the anti-corruption in China, now the primary market is concentrated in South China, especially in Guangdong Province, the consumption of Guangdong occupies over 60% market share, new foreign companies always select this region as 1st strongpoint to expand business in China.

The worldwide market for Brandy is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 1.3% over the next five years, will reach 24200 million US$ in 2024, from 22400 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Emperador

Gran Madador

McDowell’s No.1

Hennessy

Manision House

Changyu

E and J Gallo

Honey Bee

Old Admiral

Men’s Club

Dreher

McDowell’s VSOP

Golden Grape

Paul Masson

Martell

Old Kenigsberg

Remy Martin

Courvoisier

Christian Brothers

Silver Cup Brandy

Camus

Bisquit

Baron Otard

Louis Royer

Korbel

Brillet

Salignac

Meukow

Hardy

Gautier

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

(United States, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

(Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

S.

S.O.P

XO

Hors dage

Multi – Idler

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Shop and Supermarket

Restaurant and Bar and Club

Exclusive Store

Others

Highlights of the Global Brandy report:

A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the Brandy market An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market Market segmentation up to the second or third level Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments Important changes in market dynamics Emerging niche segments and regional markets Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume Market shares and strategies of key players Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Brandy market.

Chapter 1, to describe Brandy Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force; Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Brandy , with sales, revenue, and price of Brandy , in 2016 and 2017;

, with sales, revenue, and price of , in 2016 and 2017; Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Brandy , for each region, from 2013 to 2019;

, for each region, from 2013 to 2019; Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2019;

Chapter 12, Brandy market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024;

market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024; Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Brandy sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

