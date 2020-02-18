Growth of Beauty Devices in Global Industry: Overview, Size and Share 2019-2024

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Beauty Devices Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024”new report to its research database.

An increasing number of developments in the beauty industry involve devices, which are often used in combination with cosmetic products.

Scope of the Report:

The Beauty Devices are expected to grow at a CAGR of 19.34% from 30.59 billion USD in 2017 to reach 125.86 billion USD by 2025 in global market. The Beauty Devices market is very fragmented market; the revenue of top seventeen manufacturers accounts about 19% of the total revenue in 2017. The high-end products mainly come from USA and Europe.

There are mainly six type product of Beauty Devices market: Cleansing Devices, Oxygen and Steamer, Dermal Rollers, Acne Removal Devices, Hair Removal Devices and Other. Hair Removal Devices have the largest share.

The worldwide market for Beauty Devices is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 19.5% over the next five years, will reach 89200 million US$ in 2024, from 36600 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Beauty Devices in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Procter and Gamble

Philips

Panasonic

Nu Skin Enterprises

L’Oral (Clarisonic)

Conair

MTG

Hitachi

Remington

YA-MAN

FOREO

Home Skinovations

Carol Cole (NuFace)

KAKUSAN

Quasar MD

Kingdom

Tria

Market Segment by Type, covers

Cleansing Devices

Oxygen and Steamer

Dermal Rollers

Acne Removal Devices

Hair Removal Devices

Other

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Beauty Salon

Household

Other

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

(United States, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

(Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Beauty Devices product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Beauty Devices, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Beauty Devices in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Beauty Devices competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Beauty Devices breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Beauty Devices market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Beauty Devices sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

