Growth of Automotive Variable Discharge Oil Pump Market to be Propelled by Rising Demand for Fuel Efficient Vehicles by CAGR of 3.3% During 2019-2027

Automotive Variable Discharge Oil Pump Market is segmented by vehicle type, material used, position, power, application, displacement, lubrication system and region. Based on vehicle type, the market is segmented into passenger cars (PC), Light commercial vehicles (LCV), heavy commercial vehicles (HCV). On the basis of material used, the market is segmented into steel and aluminum. On the basis of position, the market is segmented into internal gear pump, exterior gear pump. On the basis of power, the market is segmented into electric, hydraulic and pneumatic. On the basis of application, the market is segmented into idle-stop systems and hybrid systems. On the basis of displacement, the market is segmented into variable and fixed. Further, on the basis of lubrication system, the market is segmented into wet sump and dry sump. The global automotive variable discharge oil pump market is anticipated to record a CAGR of 3.3% during the forecast period i.e. 2019-2027. The market is segmented on the basis of displacement into variable and fixed displacement, out of which, variable displacement segment accounts for leading market share owing to the ability to control discharge of oil depending upon requirement. Further, innovation of electronically active cooling systems which improve the pump thermal resistance and have the ability to withstand with critical condition within the engine is expected to boost the growth of the automotive variable discharge oil pump market.

North America and Europe are expected to hold a major share of the automotive variable discharge oil pump market on the back of increase in the awareness about optimum utilization of fuel in various types of automobiles. The intense Research & Development activities related to aerospace and automobiles, where automotive variable discharge oil pump sustains fuel efficiency, thereby enhancing the growth of automotive variable discharge oil pump market in such regions. Asia Pacific region is expected to grow significantly owing to increasing demand for automotive variable discharge oil pump on the back of increasing demand for cost efficiency and fuel efficient vehicles.

Rising Demand of Fuel Efficient Vehicles

Increasing prices of crude oil is a major concern for automobile companies. The demand for oil in an engine depends on the engine speed, load bearing and operating temperature. In the development of automotive engines, reduction of fuel economy is one of primary concerns. Variable discharge oil pumps reduces friction by 33%. Companies focus on reducing oil pump friction which accounts for 10% of engine friction to enhance fuel economy consequently resulting in reduced oil pressure by variable discharge. The rising demand of fuel efficient vehicles is expected to boost the growth of automotive variable discharge oil pumps market.

However, high initial cost of investment is expected to operate as a key restraint to the growth of automotive variable discharge oil pump market during the forecast period.

The report titled “Automotive Variable Discharge Oil Pump Market: Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2027” delivers detailed overview of the automotive variable discharge oil pump market in terms of market segmentation by vehicle type, by material used, by position, power, by application, by displacement, by lubrication system and by region.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, BPS analysis and Porter’s five force model. This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the automotive variable discharge oil pump market which includes company profiling of Aisin World Corporation of America, Delphi Automotive LLP, Denso Corporation, Johnson Electric, Robert Bosch GmbH, Magna International, NIDEC GPM GmbH, Hitachi Automotive Systems Americas, Inc., SHW Group and Stackpole International.

The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the automotive variable discharge oil pump market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

