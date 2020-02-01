Growth of Automotive Drive Shaft market in global industry: overview, size and share 2019-2024

Marketresearchnest reports add “Global Automotive Drive Shaft Market Growth 2019-2024” new report to its research database. The report spread across 180 pages with multiple tables and figures in it.

Automotive drive shaft is a mechanical part that translates the torque generated by a vehicle’s engine into usable motive force to propel the vehicle. Automotive drive shaft can be divided into propeller shaft and half shaft. The propeller shaft deliver power from an engine/transmission to the other end of the vehicle before it goes to the wheels. It is used on front engine rear wheel drive and most 4 wheel drive vehicles it couples the transmission with the rear differential. There is also a pair of shorter drive shafts often used to carry torque from a transaxle to the wheels. It is used in all kinds of vehicles and the number of half shafts varied with the drive mode.

This report studies the Automotive Drive Shaft Market with many aspects of the industry like the market size, market status, market trends and forecast, the report also provides brief information of the competitors and the specific growth opportunities with key market drivers. Find the complete Automotive Drive Shaft market analysis segmented by companies, region, type and applications in the report.

Scope of Automotive Drive Shaft: Automotive Drive Shaft Market report evaluates the growth rate and the market value based on market dynamics, growth inducing factors. The complete knowledge is based on latest industry news, opportunities, and trends. The report contains a comprehensive market analysis and vendor landscape in addition to a swot analysis of the key vendors.

With the fast increase of automotive production in last years, the automotive drive shaft industry got a rapid development. After the hard times of automotive industry in 2009, the global automotive industry enjoyed best ages. Correspondingly, the automotive drive shaft industry was also in a boom.

In the next years, the growth rate of automotive production may decrease in Europe and US, but the enormous automotive population will provide large market demand. In China, the growth rate of automotive production will still be higher than other regions. The situation of automotive drive shaft industry will be the same.

Many international automotive drive shaft manufacturers have built plants in China and they have occupied large share of automotive drive shaft market. There is large technical gap between automotive drive shafts produced by manufacturers from China and abroad. To maintain market share, these domestic manufacturers must invest more on research and development.

In China, the distribution of automotive manufacturers is relatively concentrated, which means the downstream market is concentrated. To get rid of the limit and reduce the risk, automotive drive shaft manufacturers should seek more automotive manufacturers as cooperative partners.

According to this study, over the next five years the Automotive Drive Shaft market will register a – -% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ – – million by 2024, from US$ – – million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Automotive Drive Shaft business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Automotive Drive Shaft market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions.

To calculate the market size, LP Information considers value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2013 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East and Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Highlights of the Global Automotive Drive Shaft report:

A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the Automotive Drive Shaft market

An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market

Market segmentation up to the second or third level

Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments

Important changes in market dynamics

Emerging niche segments and regional markets

Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume

Market shares and strategies of key players

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Automotive Drive Shaft market size by key regions/countries, product type and application. To understand the structure of Automotive Drive Shaft market by identifying its various subsegments. Focuses on the key global Automotive Drive Shaft players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years. To analyze the Automotive Drive Shaft with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market. To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks). To project the size of Automotive Drive Shaft submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries). To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market. To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

