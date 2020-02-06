Growth of Animal Genetics market in global industry: overview, size and share 2019-2024

Marketresearchnest reports add “Global Animal Genetics Market Growth (Status and Outlook) 2019-2024” new report to its research database. The report spread across 115 pages with multiple tables and figures in it.

Animal Genetics is a branch of genetics that studies heredity and variation chiefly in farm animals but also in domestic and wild animals. It is based on general genetic principles and concepts, and it mainly uses the hybrid, cytological, population, ontogenetic, mathematical-statistical, and twin methods of general genetics.

Animal breeding or genetics is the area of science where experts are trying to steer the frequency of certain genes by combining the most superior or desired individual animals to be the parents of the next generation. This process is focused on getting improved offspring who are on average better than the previous generation.

This report studies the Animal Genetics Market with many aspects of the industry like the market size, market status, market trends and forecast, the report also provides brief information of the competitors and the specific growth opportunities with key market drivers. Find the complete Animal Genetics market analysis segmented by companies, region, type and applications in the report.

Scope of Animal Genetics: Animal Genetics Market report evaluates the growth rate and the market value based on market dynamics, growth inducing factors. The complete knowledge is based on latest industry news, opportunities, and trends. The report contains a comprehensive market analysis and vendor landscape in addition to a swot analysis of the key vendors.

The classification of Animal Genetics includes Animal Genetics Products and Animal Genetics Testing Services, and the proportion of Animal Genetics Products in 2015 is about 72%. The Animal Genetics Products segment accounted for the largest share of the animal genetics market in 2015.

According to this study, over the next five years the Animal Genetics market will register a 7.6% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 5830 million by 2024, from US$ 3760 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Animal Genetics business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Animal Genetics market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the Animal Genetics value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

Animal Genetics Products

Animal Genetics Testing Services

Segmentation by application:

Poultry

Porcine

Bovine

Others

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Genus PLC

Hendrix Genetics

EW Group

Zoetis

CRV Holding

Grimaud

Topigs Norsvin

Alta Genetics

Neogen Corporation

Envigo

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Animal Genetics is widely used in Poultry, Porcine, Bovine and other field. The most proportion of Animal Genetics is Porcine, and the revenue in 2015 is about 395 M USD. Followed Porcine, Bovine is in the second place, and the proportion of Bovine revenue is nearly 23%.

North America region is the largest market of Animal Genetics, with market share nearly 38% in 2015. Europe is the second largest supplier of Animal Genetics, enjoying revenue market share nearly 30% in 2015. There are lots of companies in North America could provide Animal Genetics products and service.

The main players in Animal Genetics including Genus PLC, Hendrix Genetics, EW Group, Zoetis, CRV Holding, etc. They the leaders of the industry and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers; have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry.

Highlights of the Global Animal Genetics report:

A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the Animal Genetics market An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market Market segmentation up to the second or third level Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments Important changes in market dynamics Emerging niche segments and regional markets Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume Market shares and strategies of key players Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Animal Genetics market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2024.

size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2024. To understand the structure of Animal Genetics market by identifying its various subsegments.

by identifying its various subsegments. Focuses on the key global Animal Genetics players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years. To analyze the Animal Genetics with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market. To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Animal Genetics submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries). To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

