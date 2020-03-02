Growth in the Number of Musculoskeletal Tumors to Foster the Growth of Orthopaedic Oncology Market in Future

The global orthopaedic oncology market is segmented into treatment such as surgery, chemotherapy, radiation therapy and targeted therapy. Among these segments, surgery segment is expected to occupy the top position in the market. Increasing number of musculoskeletal oncology is anticipated to impel the growth of the orthopaedic oncology surgery market. Further, robust development of healthcare infrastructure bodes well for the growth of orthopaedic oncology surgery market. Surgery segment is further sub segmented into amputation, limb salvage surgery and reconstructive surgery.

Global orthopaedic oncology market is expected to flourish at a significant CAGR over the forecast period. Factors such as increasing healthcare spending, rising number of bone and joint cancer patients, favorable government initiatives and increasing disposable income of the population are anticipated to drive the growth of the orthopaedic oncology market. Further, evolution of advanced and precision oncology is likely to drive the future adoption of orthopaedic oncology. Moreover, the global orthopaedic oncology market is projected to garner noteworthy revenue by the end of 2024.

In the regional segment, North America represented the largest market for orthopaedic oncology worldwide in 2016. This can be attributed to the rise in the number of musculoskeletal and cancer related disorders in the region. Asia Pacific is projected to showcase substantial growth in orthopaedic oncology market during the forecast period on the account of rising awareness and increasing per capita income. Further, strong growth in the development of healthcare infrastructure is opening a gateway of opportunities for the growth of the orthopaedic oncology market in Asia Pacific. Europe orthopaedic oncology market is a prominent regional market and is likely to showcase lucrative growth during the forecast period.

Increasing Cases of Musculoskeletal Tumours

Rapid ageing old age population coupled with increasing cases of soft tissues and bones tumour is anticipated to drive the impel the growth of the orthopaedic oncology market during the forecast period. For instance, according to U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, the number of new bone and joint cancer cases was estimated to be 3,260 and 1,550 people were estimated to die of this disease in U.S.

Growing Research and Development Activities

Innovations and advancement in orthopaedic oncology is making headway for the growth of the global orthopaedic oncology market. Apart from this, government policies and awareness programs are anticipated to foster the growth of global orthopaedic oncology market.

Although, high cost of treatment and therapies and lack of awareness are some of the factors that are likely to inhibit the growth of the global orthopaedic oncology market in the near future.

The report titled “Orthopaedic Oncology Market : Global Historical Growth (2012-2016) & Future Outlook (2017-2024) Demand Analysis & Opportunity Evaluation” delivers detailed overview of the global orthopaedic oncology market in terms of market segmentation by treatment, by end user and by region.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, BPS analysis and Porter’s five force model.

This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global orthopaedic oncology market which includes company profiling of Stryker Corporation, Amgen Inc., Creganna Medical Group, Accentus Inc., Canon Medical Systems, Siemens Healthineers, MD Anderson Cancer Center, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Novartis AG and Sanofi S.A. The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the global orthopaedic oncology market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

