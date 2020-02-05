Growth in Sales of Piling Sheet And Anchoring Equipment And Trench Shoring System Market to be Largely Driven by Rising Consumer Adoption

Pivotal structures such as bridges, tunnels, and dams are crucial to meet the growing demand for energy and to achieve extensive interconnectivity within cities and regions. As the construction of such structures results in the displacement or excavation of the soil structure above or underground, they require – specialized equipment such as anchoring devices; soil retention equipment such as piling sheets and pipe piles; and specialized trench shoring equipment such as slide rail, trench boxes, pipe grabber, and pullers to ensure structural stability and safety of the surrounding soil. The demand for piling sheets, anchoring equipment, and trench shoring systems across the globe is anticipated to remain moderate during the forecast period, translating into an absolute incremental opportunity of approximately US$ 1,976.1 Mn over the forecast period.

Key drivers and trends influencing the market

Increasing urbanization, industrialization, mining exploration and excavation activities, and growth of trade and transport channels such as roadways and waterways in most of the developing and developed economies are augmenting the revenue sales of the piling sheet, anchoring equipment, and trench shoring system market across the globe. Increasing demand for sustainable sources of renewable energy such as hydroelectric energy; global cultural and sporting events; and increasing demand for mining are expected to create significant opportunities for the manufacture of anchoring equipment and piling sheets during the forecast period. Likewise a growing infrastructure and commercial construction sector is expected to boost sales of trench shoring systems globally.

High capital cost (pertaining to equipment and installation); presence of conventional equipment and methods such as timber piling, lagging, and shoring; and an increasing rental market are some of the challenges likely to restrict the growth of the global piling sheet, anchoring equipment, and trench shoring system market. The market is also likely to witness some key trends such as an increasing adoption of aluminium trench boxes and replacement of traditional piling sheet wall structures.

Market forecast by segmentation

The global piling sheet, anchoring equipment, and trench shoring system market has been segmented as under:

Piling sheet market

Piling sheet Hot rolled steel Cold rolled steel Concrete Aluminum Vinyl Fiber reinforced polymer (FRP) Others

Pipe piles

Anchoring equipment market

Threadbar Anchor

Drill Hollow Bar Anchor

Strand Anchor

Helical Anchor

Others

Trench shoring system market

Slide Rail Systems

Trench Boxes

Pipe Puller

Pipe Grabber

The global sales revenue of the piling sheet market was US$ 2,347.1 Mn in 2015 and is projected to reach US$ 4,059.8 Mn by 2024. The global sales revenue of the anchoring equipment market was US$ 632.0 Mn in 2015 and is projected to reach US$ 953.0 by 2024. The global sales revenue of the trench shoring system market was US$ 296.4 Mn in 2015 and is projected to reach US$ 416.2 Mn by 2024.

Key markets

The global piling sheet, anchoring equipment, and trench shoring system market is segmented on the basis of region into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific dominated the global market in the consumption of piling sheets, anchoring equipment, and trench shoring systems in 2015 with a share of 37.3% and is expected to remain a prominent consumer of the same over the forecast period. Key markets of Qatar, South Africa, Turkey, and the GCC are expected to drive revenue sales of piling sheets, anchoring equipment, and trench shoring systems in the Middle East & Africa region. The North America market is anticipated to grow at a moderate growth rate of 5.7% by value over the forecast period, driven by relatively stable unit and volume sales of piling sheets and trench shoring systems.

Leading market players

ArcelorMittal SA, ThyssenKrupp Bautechnik GmbH, TWF Tiefbautechnik GmbH, Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation, DYWIDAG Systems International GmbH, Skyline Steel LLC, Williams Form Engineering Corporation, SBH Tiefbautechnik GmbH, Spantec GmbH, and Con-Tech Systems Ltd. are some of the prominent players operating in the global piling sheet, anchoring equipment, and trench shoring system market.