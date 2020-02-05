Growth in Sales of Non Wovens Market to be Largely Driven by Rising Consumer Adoption

The global nonwoven fabric market is estimated to account for US$ 44,268.7 Mn by the end of 2018 and increasing at a CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period (2018–2026), is projected to reach a market value of by US$ 76,043.2 Mn by 2026 end. Nonwoven fabric used for the high-tech application is available in only a few locations around the world. Hence, companies are looking for more sources with the rising demand from various industries. Both consumers and suppliers are demanding fabric with the highest quality. Manufacturers are also focusing on using advanced refining techniques. This can help end-users to focus on core business, instead of investing time and money on nonwoven fabric. With the volume being hampered by quality assurance regulation globally.

Nonwoven fabrics are produced from fibers and used in various products and materials. The rise in healthcare and medical industry across the globe is contributing to the growth of the global nonwoven fabric market. Manufacturers are producing a nonwoven fabric with the focus on softness, strength, durability, firmness, anti-microbial properties, acid and solvent resistance. Owing to the diverse nature of products, the nonwoven fabric is gaining popularity in various industries. The fiber manufacturers are also conducting research activity to produce new fibers derived from natural and renewable sources. For instance, polylactic acid is an advanced fiber derived from corn, viscose and other vegetable starches.

Request For Report [email protected] https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/11488

Besides the increasing use of nonwoven fabric in the healthcare sector, it is likely to find a huge opportunity for expansion in footwear and agriculture. In order to eliminate the risk of cross-contamination, increasing number of healthcare units are using nonwoven disinfected fabrics. The nonwoven fabric is also being used on a large scale in geotextile market for the construction of durable roads. Nonwoven material is witnessing increasing demand in the automotive sector in order to replace heavy materials and to produce lightweight vehicles.

As per the study by Persistence Market Research, the global market for nonwoven fabric is likely to see a robust growth throughout the forecast period 2018-2026. The global nonwoven fabric market is projected to reach US$ 76,043. Million in terms of value by the end of the forecast period 2026.

Drylaid Technology to Witness Significant Growth in the Global Nonwoven Fabric Market

Drylaid technology is expected to create more opportunity for the key players in the near future. With the help of drylaid technology nonwoven fabric is made in continues process. Hence, this technology leads to low cost and faster belt speed. Moreover, the technology are being used on a large scale for producing both disposable and durable products. The drylaid nonwovens are finding main application in medical, hygiene, automobiles and packaging industry. Manufacturers are using polypropylene for producing drylaid nonwoven, owing to the high yield, i.e. fiber per kilogram. In recent years, drylaid nonwoven has witnessed rapid development due to its high process efficiency and excellent properties. The demand for nonwoven fabric made using drylaid technology is rising in various industries.

Increasing Demand for Hygiene Products for Baby to Drive the Global Market for Nonwoven Fabric

The nonwoven fabric is largely used for producing disposable or single-use products including a face mask, baby wipes, baby diapers, etc. With the changing lifestyle and hygiene, personal care is being given utmost importance, especially in case of newborns and children. Hence, manufacturers are using different types of nonwovens to produce various absorbent hygiene products, where it comes in direct contact with the body. Nonwoven fabric provides quick liquid absorption and also provides a dry surface. To provide safety for sensitive skin, nonwoven fabric provides comfortable and soft touch to the products. Increasing focus on providing extensive care for infants, baby hygiene products are being used widely across countries. In baby toiletries industry, baby diapers and wipes are witnessing significant demand, owing to the increasing awareness on sanitization and personal hygiene.

Global Nonwoven Fabric Market analysis, by region

Moreover, Asia Pacific is witnessing increased demand for baby care products due to the rise in birthrate in countries such as India and China. Hence, major companies in baby care products are also focusing on producing a better product by using fiber that is strong and at the same time offers comfort and softness.

Request For Report Table of Content (TOC)@ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/methodology/11488

Key players dominating the global Nonwoven Fabric Market

Some of the players reported in this study on the global nonwoven fabric market are Avintiv, Inc, Freudenberg SE, Ahlstrom, Kimberly-Clark, DowDupont, P.H. Glatfelter Company, Suominen Corporation, Johns Manvile (JM), Toray Industries, Inc., Asahi Kasei Corporation.