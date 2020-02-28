Growing Up Milk Market Projected to Discern Stable Expansion During 2018 to 2027

FactMR has actively published a new research study titled “Growing Up Milk Market Projected to be Resilient During 2018-2027 | Market Players are Kraft Heinz Co, Mead Johnson Nutrition Co., Meiji Holdings Co. Ltd., etc.” to its broad online database. This assessment works to discourse the major trends, opportunities and drivers motivating the growing up milk market during the period from 2018-2027. The insights structured for presenting the target market are procured from both primary research and secondary research, and are utilized for validation that is valuable to investors, manufacturers and new entrants. As per research findings, the global growing up milk market is expected to showcase impressive growth in CAGR during the period until 2027.

Despite of the declining birth rates in developed nations, a rapidly surging number of working women has hugely contributed to the recent rise in demand for nutritional supplements and growing up milk products. Parents are majorly relying on growing up milk products to meet the nutritional needs of toddlers to ensure that they grow strong. To attract a larger consumer base, manufacturers in the growing up milk market are fortifying growing up milk products with minerals, vitamins, and prebiotics that can enhance toddlers’ nutritional intake and improve their immunity. Furthermore, market players are expanding the range of their target consumers by introducing growing up milk products for older infants to meet the burgeoning demand for nutritional supplements for toddlers.

According to the National Health and Family Planning Commission (NHFPC) statistics, after China dropped its one-child policy, the number of births in the country increased by 7.9% to reach 17.86 million in 2015 over 2014, and the number is likely to stand between 17-20 million in 2020. According to the World Fertility report published by the United Nations (UN), fertility rates in Asia remained relatively higher in Asian countries during 2010-2015, which creates a lot of sales potential for growing up milk products in Asian countries. Manufacturers in the growing up milk market are aiming to capitalize on the growing concerns among parents about the importance of toddler health to amplify sales of growing up milk products in the region, in the foreseeable future.

The marketing strategies adopted by leading manufacturers and distributors in the growing up milk market have invited criticism from governmental organizations, including the World Health Organization (WHO). For example, WHO declared in one of its official statements that follow-up formula products are “unnecessary” and “unsuitable” for the growth and development of toddlers.

Additionally, the European Commission has imposed stringent regulations, such as Commission Directive 2013/46/EU on follow-up formula products. The Commission also modified to labelling requirements for substitutes for breast milk by delegating the Regulation (EU) 2016/127, which is likely to come in effect in 2020. Stringent regulations and unfavorable recommendations from governing bodies may create more challenges for growing up milk market players in the upcoming years.

Modern parents are becoming highly aware of the health benefits of breastfeeding infants and young children for at least 1 year. According to statistics published by the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services, the breastfeeding initiation rates in the U.S. increased in 2015 as more than 83% infants were breastfed in 2015. In England, the breastfeeding rate increased from 43.2% in 2015-16 to 44.4% in 2016-17, according to Public Health England – an executive agency of the Department of Health and Social Care in the UK. Inclination of parents towards breastfeeding their infants as well as young children rather than turning to growing up milk products may make a significant impact on growth of the growing up milk market in the coming future.

Leading manufacturers in the growing up milk market are likely to invest heavily on research & development to further enhance the nutritional characteristics of growing up milk products in the upcoming years. The recent discoveries on the important role Human Milk Oligosaccharides (or HMOs) in boosting health of toddlers and younger children are redefining the emerging trends in the growing up milk market.

Addition of HMOs to growing up milk products is known to improve the nutritional qualities of the products, which can further help to improve the immune health of toddlers. Thereby, a majority of growing up milk market players may shift their focus on discovering innovative nutritional ingredients that can further improve nutritional profile of growing up milk products, in the foreseeable future.

