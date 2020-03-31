Growing Industrialization is Likely to Drive the Growth of Slurry Pump Market in Future by Research Nester

Recent report published by research nestertitled “Slurry Pump Market: Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2024″ delivers detailed overview of the global slurry pump market in terms of market segmentation by application, by product, by type and by region.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, BPS analysis and Porter’s five force model.

The global slurry pump market is segmented into type such as horizontal slurry pumps, vertical slurry pumps and submersible slurry pumps. Among these segments, horizontal slurry pumps segment dominated the overall slurry pump market in previous year and is likely to grow at satisfactory pace over the forecast period. Further, availability of wide range of head and flow conditions and material options in horizontal slurry pumps is a key factor which has made them desirable in industries such as mining and others.

Global slurry pump market is expected to register a noteworthy CAGR over the forecast period. Moreover, the global slurry pump market is riding on the back of growing mining industry across the globe. Further, the adoption of slurry pump is increasing in mining industries for slurry transportation. Moreover, slurry pumps are also used in dredging and cleaning of waterways. Further, wide range application of slurry pumps is augmenting the growth of global slurry pump market.

The mining segment by application is likely to grow at remarkable pace during the forecast period. Demand for slurry pumps is increasing in coal, copper iron-ore, phosphate and other mines globally. Further, growing adoption of slurry pumps in mining industries for transportation of slurries is encouraging the growth of this segment.

Industrialization

Slurry pumps are designed to handle high concentration slurry in various industries. Further, increasing development of industries such as oil shale, water & sewage utilities, construction, sand & gravel in developing countries is a key reason which is escalating the demand for slurry pumps.

Advancements in Slurry Pumps

Technological advancements in slurry pumps such as improved performance and higher productivity are estimated to enlarge the market of slurry pumps across the globe. Further, manufacturers are continuously making improvements in existing slurry pumps in order to increase the sales of their products.

Although, high cost of slurry pump and less demand in low economic countries are some of the factors that are likely to inhibit the growth of the slurry pump market in the near future.

This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global slurry pump market which includes company profiling of Metso, Weir Group, ITT Goulds Pumps, Grundfos Pumps Corporation, Flowserve Corp., KSB Inc., Tsurumi Pumps, EBARA Pumps, Xylem and Shijiazhunag Industrial Pumps. The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the global slurry pump market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

