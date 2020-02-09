Growing Inclination of REBREATHER FOR DIVING GLOBAL MARKET 2019 AND FORECAST TO 2025

Rebreather technology is majorly used where supply of oxygen for breathing is limited such as underwater or in space. Also, it has applications in firefighting, mine rescue and high-altitude operations, where the air is contaminated with toxic or hypoxic gases such as helium diluent or anesthetic gases.

Increasing adoption of rebreathers for various applications such as underwater scuba diving, mountain trekking, hospital anesthesia breathing systems, mine rescue and other industrial applications is a major factor driving growth of the rebreather market. Advances in technology regarding oxygen supply system and availability of various operating system such as semi-closed circuit rebreathers, oxygen feed options, passive addition semi-closed circuit, active addition semi-closed circuit, constant mass flow gas addition, closed circuit mixed gas rebreathers, and demand controlled gas addition are fueling growth of the rebreathers market.

However, high cost of consumables such as scrubber material, batteries, O2 sensors and service costs are key factors restraining growth of the rebreathers market.

The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Rebreather for Diving market based on company, product type, application and key regions.

This report studies the global market size of Rebreather for Diving in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Rebreather for Diving in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Rebreather for Diving market by players/brands, region, type and application. This report also studies the global market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The various contributors involved in the value chain of Rebreather for Diving include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers.

– The key manufacturers in the Rebreather for Diving include



Hollis

Poseidon

rEvo Rebreathers

JJ-CCR

KISS Rebreather

Halcyon

Vobster Marine Systems

A.P. Valves

Canepa & Campi

Drager

Interspiro

– Market Size Split by Type



Closed Circuit

Semi-Closed



– Market Size Split by Application



Commerical

Research

Personal

Others

– Market size split by Region



North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

– The study objectives of this report are:



To study and analyze the global Rebreather for Diving market size (value & volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Rebreather for Diving market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Rebreather for Diving manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Rebreather for Diving with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To project the value and volume of Rebreather for Diving submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

– In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Rebreather for Diving are as follows:



History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Rebreather for Diving market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

