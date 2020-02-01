Growing Inclination of Internet of Things (IoT) in Logistics Market 2019-2026

Press Release – 11 Feb 2019

Latest Update "Internet of Things (IoT) in Logistics Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 – 2026"

– Internet of Things (IoT) in Logistics Market: Overview

This report by Transparency Market Research analyzes and forecasts the data of the IoT in logistics market, at the global and regional levels. The report provides an analysis of the industry trends in each of the segments from 2016 to 2026, wherein 2018 to 2026 is the forecast period and 2017 is the base year. The global Internet of Things (IoT) in logistics market report provides an in-depth and accurate analysis of market revenue across the segments covered in the scope.It also highlights various drivers, restraints, and opportunities expected to influence market growth during the forecast period. The study provides a complete perspective about the IoT in logistics market and expansion throughout the research study in terms of value (US$ Mn) across North America, Asia Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa, and Europe. Moreover, the study explains the penetration of each market segment within various regions and how these segments have accelerated the growth of the market.

The overview section of the report analyzes market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, and opportunities that influence the current nature and future status of this market, key indicators, integration challenges, end-user adoption analysis, and trends of the market. A market attractiveness analysis for every segment has also been included in the report to provide a thorough understanding of the overall scenario in the IoT in logistics market.

– Global Internet of Things (IoT) in Logistics Market: Scope of the Report

The report segments the market in terms of software, hardware, organization size, application, and region. In terms of software, the market has been classified into traffic and fleet management, resource and energy monitoring, safety and security, and others. The hardware segment has been categorized into RFID tags, beacon, screen/display, and others. Organization size segment has been divided into small-mid-sized organizations and large sized organizations. Application segment has been classified into fleet, warehouse, freight, and yard/ and dock. In terms of region, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America.The report provides in-depth segment analysis of the global IoT in logistics market, thereby providing valuable insights at the macro as well as micro levels.

The report also highlights the competitive landscape of the market, positioning all the major players according to their presence in different regions of the world and key developments initiated by them in the global IoT in logistics market. The comprehensive market estimates are a result of in-depth secondary research, primary interviews, and in-house expert panel reviews. These market estimates have been analyzed taking into account the impact of different political, social, economic, and technological factors along with the current market dynamics affecting the global IoT in logistics market expansion.

This report provides all the essential information required to understand the key developments in the global IoT in logistics market and expansion trends of each segment and region. Additionally, the report provides insights related to trends and their impact on the regional market. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis provides analysis of bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitutes, threat of new entrants, and degree of competition in theglobal IoT in logistics market. This study provides a comprehensive ecosystem analysis of the global IoT in logistics market.

– Global Internet of Things (IoT) in Logistics Market: Research Methodology

The research methodology is a combination of primary research, secondary research, and expert panel reviews. Secondary research sources such as annual reports, company websites, broker reports, financial reports, SEC filings and investor presentations, national government documents, internal and external proprietary databases, statistical databases, relevant patent and regulatory databases, market reports, government publications, statistical databases, World Bank database, and industry white papers are usuallyreferred.

Primary research involves telephonic interviews, e-mail interactions, and face-to-face interviews for detailed and unbiased reviews on the global IoTin logistics market,across regions. Primary interviews are conducted on an ongoing basiswith industry expertsand participants in order to get the latest market insights and validate the existing data and analysis. Moreover, the data collected and analyzed from secondary and primary research is again discussed and examined by our expert panel.

– Global Internet of Things (IoT) in Logistics Market: Competitive Dynamics

The research study includes profiles of leading companies operating in the global Internet of Things (IoT) in logistics market. Key players profiled in the report includeCisco Systems Inc., Octonion SA, Kaa IoT Technologies, LLC., NEC Corporation, Honeywell International, Novire Technologies, SAP SE, Intel Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Bosch Software Innovations GmbH, Rockwell Automation, Inc., BICS SA/NV, Amazon Web Services, International Business Machine (IBM) Corporation, and PTC Inc.

The global Internet of Things (IoT) in logistics market is segmented as below:

– Global Internet of Things (IoT) in Logistics Market, by Software

Traffic and Fleet Management

Resource and Energy Monitoring

Safety and Security

Others (Operations Management, Data Analysis)

– Global Internet of Things (IoT) in Logistics Market, by Hardware

RFID Tags

Beacon

Screen/Display

Others (Camera, Networking Hardware)

– Global Internet of Things (IoT) in Logistics Market, by Organization Size

Small-Mid-sized Organizations

Large sized Organizations

– Global Internet of Things (IoT) in Logistics Market, by Application

Fleet

Warehouse

Freight

Yard/ Dock

– Global Internet of Things (IoT) in Logistics Market, by Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

U.K.

France

Rest of Europe

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Rest of Asia Pacific

South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

