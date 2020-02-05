Growing Inclination of GLOBAL SOLAR CHARGE CONTROLLERS MARKET INSIGHTS, FORECAST 2019 TO 2025

Press Release – 14 Feb 2019

This report presents the worldwide Solar Charge Controllers market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2013-2018 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.

This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

A solar charge controller is an electronic device that regulates the rate of current flow to and from electric batteries to prevent overcharging and damage due to overvoltage. This not only enhances the operational efficiency of the batteries but also increases their lifespan.

During 2017, the non-residential segment accounted for the major shares and dominated the solar charge controllers market. The increasing government initiatives in setting up hospitals, government, small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs), and IT and telecom, that require several battery units demand the need for solar energy power sources. With numerous government initiatives, building developers are implementing energy management systems (EMS) and inverters with solar PV panels on non-residential buildings, thereby promoting sustainability and improving the overall building efficiency.

This market study estimates that in terms of geographic regions, APAC dominated the market by accounting for the major revenue shares during 2017. This was mainly due to factors such as the growing environmental awareness, the rising demand for energy, growing population, and the improving standards of living. Additionally, the initiatives taken by the countries towards solar energy generation to replace the dependence on fossil fuel will also drive the growth prospects of the solar charge controllers market in this region.



The Solar Charge Controllers market was valued at xx Million US$ in 2017 and is projected to reach xx Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Solar Charge Controllers.

– The following manufacturers are covered in this report:



Phocos

Morningstar

Steca

Shuori New Energy

Beijing Epsolar

OutBack Power

Remote Power

Victron Energy

Studer Innotec

Renogy

Specialty Concepts

Sollatek

Blue Sky Energy

Wuhan Wanpeng

– Solar Charge Controllers Breakdown Data by Type



PWM Solar Charge Controller

MPPT Solar Charge Controller



– Solar Charge Controllers Breakdown Data by Application



Industrial & Commercial

Residential & Rural Electrification

– Solar Charge Controllers Production by Region



United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

– Solar Charge Controllers Consumption by Region



North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

– The study objectives are:



To analyze and research the global Solar Charge Controllers status and future forecastinvolving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.

To present the key Solar Charge Controllers manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, and recent development.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

– In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Solar Charge Controllers :



History Year: 2013 – 2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year: 2018 – 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Solar Charge Controllers market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

