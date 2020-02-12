Growing Inclination of GLOBAL HALAL COSMETICS AND PERSONAL CARE MARKET INSIGHTS, FORECAST TO 2025

Latest Update “Global Halal Cosmetics and Personal Care Market Insights, Forecast to 2025” with Edition 2019 Survey of Related Topic (Industries / Pharmaceutical / Retail / Equipments / Energy / ICT) : Global Current Growth and Future.

Cosmetics and Personal Care Products are Cosmetics (also known as makeup or make-up) are care substances used to enhance the appearance or odor of the human body. They are generally mixtures of chemical compounds, some being derived from natural sources (such as coconut oil) and many being synthetics.

Awareness levels of Muslim populace regarding the ingredients used in cosmetic and personal care formulations to determine the industry’s future growth trajectory. With considerable Islamic population and their ingraining of cultural aspects into daily lifestyles has pushed the mainstream beauty-care industry to also concentrate on product offerings that are halal-certified. To the extent, consumers are willing to pay a premium price for these goods keeping in view ethical beliefs.



The global Halal Cosmetics and Personal Care market is valued at 24000 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 41600 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.1% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Halal Cosmetics and Personal Care market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

This report studies the global market size of Halal Cosmetics and Personal Care in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Halal Cosmetics and Personal Care in these regions.



This research report categorizes the global Halal Cosmetics and Personal Care market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Halal Cosmetics and Personal Care market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

– The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:



Martha Tilaar Group

INIKA Cosmetics

Ivy Beauty

Colgate-Palmolive

Jetaine

Wipro Unza Holdings

INGLOT

Muslimah Manufacturing

– Market size by Product



Hair Care Products

Skin Care Products

Color Cosmetics Products

Fragrance Products

Market size by End User

Online Retail

Offline Retail

– Market size by Region



North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

– The study objectives of this report are:



To study and analyze the global Halal Cosmetics and Personal Care market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Halal Cosmetics and Personal Care market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Halal Cosmetics and Personal Care companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.

To project the value and sales volume of Halal Cosmetics and Personal Care submarkets, with respect to key regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

– In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Halal Cosmetics and Personal Care are as follows:



History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Halal Cosmetics and Personal Care market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

