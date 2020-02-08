Growing Inclination of DISTRIBUTED ACOUSTIC SENSING (DAS) GLOBAL MARKET 2019 AND FORECAST TO 2025

This report presents the worldwide Distributed Acoustic Sensing (DAS) market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2013-2018 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.

This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Distributed Acoustic Sensing (DAS) is an acoustic and seismic sensing capability that uses simple fibre optic communications cables as the sensor. The system works by converting a single optical fibre into tens of thousands of individual highly-sensitive vibrational sensors. Using existing or new cables, it can provide low-cost and high-reliability surface crossing and tunnel construction detection, with power and communications services needed only every 80-100 km. The technology has been proven in worldwide security operations at over one hundred locations in a variety of industries including oil and gas pipelines, railways, and high-value facility perimeters. The system reliably detects a variety of border threats with very few nuisance alarms. It can work in concert with existing border surveillance technologies to provide security personnel a new value proposition for fighting trans-border crime.

Europe and US occupied the most of the market share no matter in the production or the consumption market. The market share of sales seized by them is 78.84%,But,China and Middle east should also be focused by the investors. Because the potential demand in these countries is huge.

The Distributed Acoustic Sensing (DAS) market was valued at 330 Million US$ in 2017 and is projected to reach 720 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 10.4% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Distributed Acoustic Sensing (DAS).

. .

– Get Sample Report_ https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=S&repid=1926231

‘ ‘

The manufactuers in EU and US have advanced technology so they it is easy for them to Seize the market.They have higher price and their product is with high quality. The worl leading manufactures in these countries such as Qinetiq and Halliburton have business all over the world. But the decrease of downstream demand led to the decrease of the price, with the Industry shrinking of oil and gas.

– The following manufacturers are covered in this report:



Qinetiq

Halliburton

Schlumberger

Baker Hughes

Future Fibre

Northrop Grumman

OFS

Fotech

Silixa

Omnisens

Ziebel

CPC

Synet Optics

Distributed Acoustic Sensing (DAS) Breakdown Data by Type

– By time domain of DAS



DASI

DASP



– By fiber type of DAS



Single mode fiber-based DAS

Multimode fiber-based DAS



– Distributed Acoustic Sensing (DAS) Breakdown Data by



Oil & Gas

Utility

Military

Infrastructure

Others

– Distributed Acoustic Sensing (DAS) Production by Region



United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

– Distributed Acoustic Sensing (DAS) Consumption by Region



North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

– The study objectives are:



To analyze and research the global Distributed Acoustic Sensing (DAS) status and future forecastinvolving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.

To present the key Distributed Acoustic Sensing (DAS) manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, and recent development.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

– In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Distributed Acoustic Sensing (DAS) :



History Year: 2013 – 2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year: 2018 – 2025

. .

– More Clear Details get Full Table of Contents_ https://www.researchmoz.us/global-distributed-acoustic-sensing-das-market-insights-forecast-to-2025-report.html/toc

‘ ‘

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Distributed Acoustic Sensing (DAS) market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

2.1.2 Global Distributed Acoustic Sensing (DAS) Production 2013-2025

2.2 Distributed Acoustic Sensing (DAS) Growth Rate (CAGR) 2018-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Key Distributed Acoustic Sensing (DAS) Manufacturers

2.3.2.1 Distributed Acoustic Sensing (DAS) Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

2.3.2.2 Manufacturers Distributed Acoustic Sensing (DAS) Product Offered

2.3.2.3 Date of Manufacturers Enter into Distributed Acoustic Sensing (DAS) Market

2.4 Key Trends for Distributed Acoustic Sensing (DAS) Markets & Products

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Distributed Acoustic Sensing (DAS) Production by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Distributed Acoustic Sensing (DAS) Production by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Distributed Acoustic Sensing (DAS) Production Market Share by Manufacturers

3.2 Distributed Acoustic Sensing (DAS) Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Distributed Acoustic Sensing (DAS) Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.2.2 Distributed Acoustic Sensing (DAS) Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.3 Distributed Acoustic Sensing (DAS) Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Distributed Acoustic Sensing (DAS) Production by Regions

4.1 Global Distributed Acoustic Sensing (DAS) Production by Regions

4.1.1 Global Distributed Acoustic Sensing (DAS) Production Market Share by Regions

4.1.2 Global Distributed Acoustic Sensing (DAS) Revenue Market Share by Regions

4.2 United States

4.2.1 United States Distributed Acoustic Sensing (DAS) Production

4.2.2 United States Distributed Acoustic Sensing (DAS) Revenue

4.2.3 Key Players in United States

4.2.4 United States Distributed Acoustic Sensing (DAS) Import & Export

4.3 Europe

Continue…..

About Researchmoz,

ResearchMoz is the world’s fastest growing collection of market research reports worldwide. Our database is composed of current market studies from over 100 featured publishers worldwide. Our market research databases integrate statistics with analysis from global, regional, country and company perspectives. ResearchMoz’s service portfolio also includes value-added services such as market research customization, competitive landscaping, and in-depth surveys, delivered by a team of experienced Research Coordinators.



–Researchmoz Global Pvt. Ltd.–