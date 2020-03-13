Growing Demand for Scuff Tester Market to Significantly Increase Revenues Through 2028

The scuff tester is an instrument which is used to test or determine the transfer of color from printed or coated material against rubbing. This equipment is widely used to check color transfer when one surface is rubbed against other. Scuff Resistance testers are designed as per standards such as ASTM F2497-05, BS 3110:1959. The scuff tester is also used to evaluate the rub resistance of prints on board or paper. The instrument can also be used to determine color transfer from coated or printed surface during rubbing.

The durability of polished, printed, or painted surfaces to resist scratch can be simulated by a scuff tester. The Scuff tester consists of a motorized assembly and a plunger arrangement to keep two samples facing each other.

Owing to continuous friction of samples, scuffing process is initiated. Once the test is finished, samples are taken for observation. Scuff testers are widely used in packaging industries for testing the scuffing of printed materials. The scuff tester can determine the effects of contact by materials, items, or humans by the use of single or dual surface scratch methods.

High Adoption of Scuff Testers in the Packaging Industry

There is wide adoption of the scuff testers in packaging industry as label on packages carry important information about the content inside. A manufacturer can’t afford to keep a misprinted or scuffed label on the products. Scuffing of the labels results in fading of the print owing to abrasion of paper and film.

The importance of the scuff tester is rising also in the field of packaged bottles, the purpose of the scuff tester is to simulate the vibration, rub, and pressure that takes place during packaging of bottles.

Upgradation of Scuff Testers by Manufacturers Fuelling Global Market Growth

The manufacturers in the scuff tester market are focusing on launching the improved and advanced scuff tester to check the scuffing pressure and resistance of the paper or material. Also, the ability to check printed material to withstand scuffing and marking during handling in conversion, distribution, packaging.

In 2018, Qualitest International Inc., one of the prominent US based manufacturer of the scuff tester, launched the new generation scuff tester with scuffing pressure of 20 N, rubbing speed 44 times / minute, along with 4 test modes of wet rub, dry rub, wet transfer & wet bleed, and wet smear.

Some of these technological improvements done by the manufacturers of the scuff tester in the product is efficiently driving the growth of the scuff tester market across the globe.

Scuff Tester Market: Segmentation

The Scuff Tester Market has been segmented on the basis of Product type, application type, End Use, and region.

Segmentation on the basis of product type:

Analog

Digital

Segmentation on the basis of application type:

Printed Carton board

Paper

Aluminum Film

Printed Corrugated board

Segmentation on the basis of end use:

Pharmaceutical

Paper Mills

Packaging

Others

Scuff Tester Market: Competitive Landscape

Some of the prominent key players in the Scuff Tester market are Presto Stantest Pvt. Ltd., Premier International, Qualitest International Inc., Norman Tool, Inc., Ubique Systems, Smithers Pira, Advanced Labels NW, SATRA Technology.