Growing Demand for Biofuel is Driving the Growth of the Agricultural Biotechnology Market

The agricultural biotechnology market size is projected to cross $55.5 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 10.1% during 2017-2023.

It has been observed that over the last decade biofuels have become a promising solution in solving environmental, and economic challenges associated with petroleum dependency and provide energy security. This increase in demand for fossil fuels is because it provides fuel security and produces less pollution, as compared to other conventional fossil fuels such as petroleum, coal and gas. Developed countries in the Europe and North America are beginning to see declines in liquid fuels consumption from the road transportation sector, due to increased vehicle fuel efficiency and growing interest in alternative fuel vehicles. For instance, according to the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), EU-27 has a minimum target of 5.75% biofuel in 2010 and aims to increase it to 10.0%, by 2020. Also, the U.S. passed a Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS) in 2007 of 12 billion gallons of ethanol and 650 million gallons of biodiesel in 2010. The requirement for renewable fuel increases every year and it is expected to reach 36 billion gallons in 2022, further supporting the demand for agricultural biotechnology products and driving the growth of the agricultural biotechnology market.

Key players in the agricultural biotechnology market are entering into partnerships with other firms to improve their position in the market. For instance, November 2017, ADAMA Agricultural Solutions Ltd. and Ceradis B.V. entered into an R&D agreement to develop new, innovative and sustainable crop protection products based on ADAMA’s active ingredients and Ceradis’ technology.

Some of the key players operating in the agricultural biotechnology market include Syngenta AG, Performance Plants Inc., Monsanto Company, Certis USA LLC, BASF SE, Vilmorin & Cie, Evogene Ltd., ADAMA Agricultural Solutions Ltd., KWS SAAT SE, DowDuPont Inc., and Global Bio-chem Technology Group Company Limited.

GLOBAL AGRICULTURAL BIOTECHNOLOGY MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Technology

Genome Editing Tools

Deoxy Ribonucleic Acid (DNA) Sequencing

Ribonucleic Acid Interference (RNAi)

Synthetic Biology

Biochips

By Product

Transgenic Seeds

Soybean

Maize

Cotton

Fruits and vegetables

Others

Crop Protection Products

Biopesticides

Biostimulants

By Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Asia-Pacific (APAC)

India

China

Rest of the APAC

Latin America (LATAM)

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of the LATAM

Rest of the World (RoW)

