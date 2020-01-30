Grow Lights Market by 2023 Type Segment, Industry Segment, Market Dynamics, and Types

The Grow Lights Market report forecast 2018-2023 is a professional and detailed study on the present state also focuses on the major drivers, keyword business strategists and effective growth for the key players. Global Grow Lights Industry also provides granular analysis of the keyword market dynamics, share, segmentation, revenue forecasts and facilitate better decision-making.

Global Grow Lights market is projected to rise at a stable rate and will post CAGR (compound annual growth rate) of 13.1% during 2018-2023.

With a purpose of enlightening new entrants about the possibilities in this Grow Lights Market, this report provides a competitive scenario of the Grow Lights market with growth trends, structure, driving factors, scope, opportunities, challenges, vendor landscape analysis and so on, is discussed in the report.

Grow Lights Market Dynamics

Drivers

– Increasing Number of Plant Factories

– Need for Sustainable Development

– Emergence of Vertical Farming Methods



Restraints

– High Setup and Maintenance Costs

– Constant Monitoring from the Providers is Required



Opportunities

– Untapped Potential of LEDs

Grow Lights Market by Top Vendors: – Alta LED Corporation, Bridgelux, Inc., General Electric Company, GrowGeneration Corporation, Heliospectra AB, Illumitex, Inc., LumiGrow, Inc., Natures Hydroponics, OSRAM Licht AG, PARsource Lighting Solutions, Royal Philips Electronics BV, SolarMax Technology, Inc., and many more. Geographical Regions: – US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, China, Japan, India, Rest of Asia-Pacific, UK, Germany, France, Rest of Europe, UAE, South Africa, Saudi Arabia. Analysis and Key Opportunities of Grow Lights Market Report: Extensive analysis of the Global market, by component, helps in understanding the components of the Market that are currently used along with the variants that would gain prominence in the future. Grow Lights market report analyses the market potential for each geographical region based on the growth rate, macroeconomic parameters, consumer buying patterns, and Grow Lights market demand and supply scenarios. Key Developments in the Grow Lights Market:

August 2017: GrowGeneration Corp. underwent a strategic partnership with LumiGrow Inc., a smart horticultural lighting company. The company with their 13 locations in CO, CA, WA, and NV, selling to both commercial and home cannabis growers, stocked LumiGrow 650e commercial LED fixtures with in-store displays that exhibit LumiGrow smart LED technology controlled by their smartPARTM cloud-based software. This partnership was to ensure that professional-grade LED lighting technology and reliable support will remain easily accessible for cannabis growers.