Ground Surveillance Radar Market: High Adoption Rate of Ground Surveillance Systems For Military as well as Home Security Applications

Ground surveillance radar are used to monitor activity surrounding critical infrastructure and installations such as airports, borders, power plants, camps and harbors. These radars are have ability to detect every movements at ground level of targets. Security & surveillance radar systems are also used for detection and tracking of small, non-linearly and non-cooperative, moving targets for national security. Such radars typically are ranges from several hundred meters to over 10 kilometers. Additionally, the ground surveillance radar detects the movements in a defined area, track targets and also raises an alarm if the target enters into the alarm areas.

The major factor driving of radar security market is adoption of various advanced technologies. Though, ground surveillance radar systems are widely installed due to its various application in areas such as airport and military application. The demand for ground surveillance radar systems is escalating rapidly as it eliminates the need for multiple, specialized systems. It also detects personnel, avian targets, marine vessels, land vehicles, and low-flying aircraft.

These capabilities make it ideal for accurate surveillance results, thereby increasing the demand for ground surveillance radar systems globally. The growth of global ground surveillance market is increasing owing to the benefits provided by it including superior accuracy, audible alerts, multi-target tracking, better performance with image cueing, classification and identification of targets.

High adoption rate of ground surveillance systems for military as well as home security applications, is boosting the growth of ground surveillance radar market worldwide. In addition, these systems are also used to track and detect the aircrafts at low height. These are the key factors boosting the growth of the global ground surveillance radar market. However, it is difficult for the ground surveillance radar to recognize short range targets and this may hinder the growth of the global ground surveillance radar market.

