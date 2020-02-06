Ground Support Equipment Market 2019 Global Trend, Segmentation and Opportunities, Forecast 2025

This report studies the Ground Support Equipment market status and outlook of global and major regions, from angles of players, regions, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global and major regions, and splits the Ground Support Equipment market by product type and applications/end industries.

The global Ground Support Equipment market is valued at 2.11 billion USD in 2018 and is expected to reach 2.96 billion USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 5.82% between 2018 and 2024.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Ground Support Equipment.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of 650.86 million USD in 2018 and will be 920.12 million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of 5.94%.

The major players in global Ground Support Equipment market include

TLD Group

JBT Corporation

Tug Technologies Corporation

Fast Global Solutions

Mallaghan

HYDRO

MULAG

Nepean

Tronair

Aero Specialties

Global Ground Support

Toyota Industries Corp

DOLL

Gate GSE

Guangtai Airports Equipment

Shenzhen TECHKING

Hangfu Airdrome Equipment

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with Sales, Market Share (%) and Growth Rate (%) of Ground Support Equipment in these regions, from 2014 to 2024 (forecast), covering

Asia-Pacific

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East and Africa

On the basis of product, the Ground Support Equipment market is primarily split into

Powered Equipment

Non-powered Equipment

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report covers

Passenger Service

Cargo Service

Aircraft Service

Table of Contents

1 Ground Support Equipment Market Overview 1

1.1 Ground Support Equipment Product Overview 1

1.2 Ground Support Equipment Segment by Types (Product Category) 2

1.2.1 Global Ground Support Equipment Sales and Growth (%) Comparison by Types (2014-2024) 2

1.2.2 Global Ground Support Equipment Sales Market Share (%) by Types in 2018 3

1.2.3 Powered Equipment 4

1.2.4 Non-powered Equipment 5

1.3 Global Ground Support Equipment Segment by Applications 5

1.3.1 Global Ground Support Equipment Sales (M USD) Comparison by Applications (2014-2024) 6

1.3.2 Passenger Service 6

1.3.3 Cargo Service 7

1.3.4 Aircraft Service 8

1.4 Global Ground Support Equipment Market by Regions (2014-2024) 9

1.4.1 Global Ground Support Equipment Market Size and Growth (%) Comparison by Regions (2014-2024) 9

1.4.2 North America Ground Support Equipment Status and Prospect (2014-2024) 10

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Ground Support Equipment Status and Prospect (2014-2024) 11

1.4.4 Europe Ground Support Equipment Status and Prospect (2014-2024) 12

1.4.5 South America Ground Support Equipment Status and Prospect (2014-2024) 13

1.4.6 Middle East and Africa Ground Support Equipment Status and Prospect (2014-2024) 14

1.5 Global Ground Support Equipment Market Size (2014-2024) 14

2 Global Ground Support Equipment Market Competition by Manufacturers/Brand 16

2.1 Global Ground Support Equipment Sales (M USD) and Share by Manufacturers (2018-2019) 16

2.2 Global Ground Support Equipment Average Margin by Manufacturers (2018-2019) 19

2.3 Manufacturers Ground Support Equipment Headquarter Distribution and Founded Time 20

2.4 Ground Support Equipment Market Competitive Situation and Trends 21

2.4.1 Ground Support Equipment Market Share (%) of Top 3 and Top 6 Manufacturers 21

2.4.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 22

3 Global Ground Support Equipment Sales (M USD), Sales (Million USD) by Regions (2014-2019) 24

3.1 Global Ground Support Equipment Sales (M USD) and Market Share (%) by Regions (2014-2019) 24

3.2 Global Ground Support Equipment Sales (M USD) and Gross Margin (%) (2014-2019) 26

3.3 Middle East and Africa Ground Support Equipment Sales (M USD) and Gross Margin (%) (2014-2019) 26

3.4 North America Ground Support Equipment Sales (M USD) and Gross Margin (%) (2014-2019) 26

3.5 Europe Ground Support Equipment Sales (M USD) and Gross Margin (%) (2014-2019) 27

3.6 Asia-Pacific Ground Support Equipment Sales (M USD) and Gross Margin (%) (2014-2019) 27

3.7 South America Ground Support Equipment Sales (M USD), Sales (Million USD), Margin and Gross Margin (2014-2019) 27

4 Global Ground Support Equipment Sales Trend by Types 28

4.1 Global Ground Support Equipment Sales (M USD) and Market Share (%) by Types (2014-2019) 28

4.2 Global Ground Support Equipment Margin by Type (2014-2019) 30

4.3 Global Ground Support Equipment Sales Growth by Type (2014-2019) 30

5 Global Ground Support Equipment Market Analysis by Applications 31

5.1 Global Ground Support Equipment Sales (M USD) and Market Share (%) by Applications (2014-2019) 31

5.2 Global Ground Support Equipment Sales Growth Rate (%) by Applications (2014-2019)

