Groceries Transportation Market : Technology, Trends, Size, Application Analysis & Forecast 2025

In 2018, the global Groceries Transportation market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Groceries Transportation status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Groceries Transportation development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Cargill
Greatwide Logistics Services
McLane
PSS Distribution Services
US Xpress
Allen Lund
Alliance Shippers
APL Logistics
Bender Group
Canyon Transportation
Domenico Transportation
Echo Global Logistics
Evans Distribution Systems
H & M Bay
Hellmann Perishable Logistics
J.B. Hunt
JTS
LeSaint Logistics
Lynden
Mallory Alexander
ODW Logistics
Pilot Freight Services
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Roadways
Railways
Seaways
Airways
Market segment by Application, split into
Retail
Food & Beverage
Consummer Goods
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
Table Of Content
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Groceries Transportation Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Roadways
1.4.3 Railways
1.4.4 Seaways
1.4.5 Airways
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Groceries Transportation Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Retail
1.5.3 Food & Beverage
1.5.4 Consummer Goods
1.5.5 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Groceries Transportation Market Size
2.2 Groceries Transportation Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Groceries Transportation Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 Groceries Transportation Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
3 Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Groceries Transportation Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Groceries Transportation Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.1.2 Global Groceries Transportation Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.1.3 Global Groceries Transportation Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 Groceries Transportation Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Groceries Transportation Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Groceries Transportation Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
…
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 Cargill
12.1.1 Cargill Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Groceries Transportation Introduction
12.1.4 Cargill Revenue in Groceries Transportation Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 Cargill Recent Development
12.2 Greatwide Logistics Services
12.2.1 Greatwide Logistics Services Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Groceries Transportation Introduction
12.2.4 Greatwide Logistics Services Revenue in Groceries Transportation Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 Greatwide Logistics Services Recent Development
12.3 McLane
12.3.1 McLane Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Groceries Transportation Introduction
12.3.4 McLane Revenue in Groceries Transportation Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 McLane Recent Development
12.4 PSS Distribution Services
12.4.1 PSS Distribution Services Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Groceries Transportation Introduction
12.4.4 PSS Distribution Services Revenue in Groceries Transportation Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 PSS Distribution Services Recent Development
12.5 US Xpress
12.5.1 US Xpress Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Groceries Transportation Introduction
12.5.4 US Xpress Revenue in Groceries Transportation Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 US Xpress Recent Development
Continued …
