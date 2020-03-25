Grinding Aids Market : Global Trends, Analysis and Forecast 2028

Global Grinding Aids Market: Snapshot

Cement grinding aid is added to the additives of cement grinding process, aids in including cement grinding procedure can be a favorable circumstance for betterment, enhance production proficiency without bargaining the execution of cement, the reason for existing is to diminish costs of production and enhance the cement quality.

Grinding aids are fundamentally used to enhance the efficiency and cost viability of production of cement. There has been critical reduction in energy utilization with the utilization of grinding aids. Grinding aids additionally enhances the flowabilty and granularity of the cement. Grinding aids have additionally lessened the coating impact on the grinding media and keeps the agglomeration of particles in the wake of grinding.

Market Outlook

Grinding aids were first commercialized approximately 40 years ago to improve the fineness of the cement and increase the production rate. Grinding aids are liquid solution formulated as water-based solutions of organic compounds with high charge density, such as glycols, esters of glycols, alkanolamines or carboxylates of alkanolamines. The main function of grinding aids is to partially neutralise the charges present on the surface of cement particles, which develop during milling process by forming a thin film over the particle. Grinding aids are primarily used to improve the productivity and cost effectiveness of cement production. There has been significant reduction in energy consumption with the use of grinding aids. Grinding aids also improves the granularity and flowabilty of the cement. Grinding aids have also reduced the coating effect on the grinding media and prevents the agglomeration of particles after grinding.Â With the elimination of coating effect the maintenance cost has also been reduced significantly. The grinding aids are available for both raw meal grinding and clinker. According to a study by prominent manufacturers, there has been ~25-30% cost reduction with the use of grinding aids. The overall throughput of the mill has been significantly improved with the use of grinding aids. Grinding aids are doesnât only improves the grinding efficiency, but also improves several other properties of the composite cement such as strength, settling time, workability amongst others.

Reasons for Covering This Title

The long term outlook for the global Grinding Aids is projected to remain positive expanding with a moderate rate over the forecast period. The growing concerns about the reduction of energy consumption and improve the fineness of the cement particles is projected to drive the demand for grinding aids in the present and future scenario. The significant improvement in mill performance by removal of coating effect has boosted the demand for grinding aids.

Moreover, the growing construction sector especially in the developing countries of Asia Pacific region such as India is expected to boost the demand for grinding aids.Â With the use of grinding aid the grinding index (Fineness of the grain/ Total number of grinding cycles required to achieve that fineness) has also been improved thus there has been overall reduction in operation and maintenance costs.

The manufacturers have been focusing on the development of advanced grinding aids that reduces the CO2 emissions during the grinding process. Owing to all the above mentioned benefits, there has been a steady demand for these chemicals.

Global Grinding Aids Market: Key Players

Some of the key players identified across the value chain of global Grinding Aids market are:

SIKA AG



Fosroc, Inc.



Ecmas Group



Thermax Global



MYK Schomburg



CHRYSO SAS



GCP Applied Technologies Inc.



Shalimar Tar Products



KMCO LLC



PROQUICESA



This analytical research study imparts an all-inclusive assessment on the market, while propounding historical intelligence, actionable insights, and industry-validated & statistically-upheld market forecast. Verified and suitable set of assumptions and methodology has been leveraged for developing this comprehensive study. Information and analysis on key market segments incorporated in the report has been delivered in weighted chapters. A thorough analysis has been offered by the report on

Market Dynamics



Market Size



Market Segments



Demand & Supply Trends



Current Issues and Challenges



Companies and Competitor Landscape



Value Chain



Technology



Regional Segments Analyzed Include

North America (U.S., Canada)



Latin America (Mexico. Brazil)



Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain)



Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia)



Asia Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand)



Japan



Middle East and Africa (GCC, S. Africa, N. Africa)



Compilation of authentic and first-hand intelligence, insights offered in the report are based on quantitative and qualitative assessment by leading industry experts, and inputs from opinion leaders & industry participants around the value chain. Growth determinants, macroeconomic indicators, and parent market trends have been scrutinized and delivered, coupled with the market attractiveness for each market segment encompassed. Qualitative impact of growth influencers on the market segments across regions has also been mapped by the report.

Highlights from the Report

Elaborated scenario of the parent market



Transformations in the market dynamics



Detailed segmentation of the target market



Historical, current and forecast market size based on value and volume



Latest industry developments and trends



Competition landscape



Strategies adopted by the market players and product developments made



Potential and niche segments, along with their regional analysis



Unbiased analysis on performance of the market



Up-to-date and must-have intelligence for the market players to enhance and sustain their competitiveness



