Grid Scale Battery Global Market 2019 Dominant Players – LG Chem, Samsung, Panasonic, Fluence, Tesla, and GS Yuasa

Grid Scale Battery Market Research Report: Information by battery type (Lithium-ion Batteries, Flow Batteries, Zinc-hybrid batteries, Sodium-Based Battery), Power Generation (Power Capacity or Rating, Energy Capacity), Applications (Peak Shaving, Load Shifting, Renewable Sources Integration, Backup Power), and by Region – Forecast till 2023

Industry Overview

Grid scale battery are collection of methods used to store electric energy on large scale within electric power grid. Grid scale battery are mostly used in services such as load management, power quality and UPS. Numerous batteries are used for grid application according to their power capabilities. Pumped-hydro station uses the services like load management due to their large power capabilities. The global Grid Scale Battery Market is projected to have significant growth by 2023 with a CAGR of more than ~32%during the forecast period.

The main drivers of this global Grid Scale Battery Market are advancement of technology, Growing demand for energy efficient machinery, energy storage can offer number of applications therefore opening up markets to energy storage. Low energy and power density are the main challenge in Grid Scale Battery Market. Cycle life of batteries and safety concern are the primary constrains in global Grid Scale Battery Market.

The rising demand for grid scale battery is driven by advancement of technology, rapid development in American countries. According to Energy storage news, US is building 15MW / 30MWh of battery energy storage 10MW of solar. This will give boost to Infrastruction and development in US. It is estimated that the growth will continue during the forecast period. North America market for Grid scale battery is estimated to witness high growth during the forecast period due to the rising demand for natural gases and the requirement for efficient production systems.

Grid Scale Battery Market Segments Analysis

The global Grid Scale Battery Market is further segmented in three namely by battery type, by power Generation and by application.

Battery type further Sub-segmented as Lithium-ion batteries, flow batteries, Zinc-hybrid batteries, Sodium-Based Battery, Lithium-ion batteries is leading as these batteries are highly use in UPS having good efficiency.

Power Generation is sub segmented into Power capacity or rating, Energy capacity, Power capacity is leading in this segment.

Applications are Sub-divided as peak shaving, load shifting, renewable sources Integration, Backup power is fastest growing segment as most of the companies mostly rely on battery durability and amount of power supplied when power cut-off.

Region is segmented into Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, Rest of the world. North America region is dominating in Grid Scale Battery Market due to government support and industries shifting towards renewable energy.

Key Players

LG Chem (South Korea)

Samsung (South Korea)

Panasonic (Japan)

Fluence (US)

Tesla (US)

GS Yuasa (Japan)

BYD Company (China)

S&C Electric (US)

ABB (Switzerland)

GE (US)

Toshiba (Japan)

Saft (France)

NGK Insulators (Japan).

