Gregoryite Market Anticipated for Progressive CAGR Growth During 2017-2027

Carbonatite is an igneous rock known as natrocarbonatite which is consists of more than 50% of carbonate minerals. Almost, all carbonatite existences are intrusive, but some are volcanic. Tanzania’s Oldoinyo Lengai volcano is the only active volcano exploding natrocarbonatites lavas in the world. Alkali carbonates namely gregoryite and nyerereite are the major minerals found in natrocarbonatites. Gregoryite is a carbonate mineral with anhydrous, and rich in sodium and potassium. It is one of the main ingredient used in natrocarbonatite. Gregoryite exists as phenocrysts and occurs in the groundmass of natrocarbonatite. It is associated with various minerals such as nyerereite, fluorite, halite, alabandite, and sylvite. Gregoryite phenocrysts in the natrocarbonatite lava reach up to several millimeters in size, and typically present as oval, and round crystals. Moreover, gregoryite contains small crystals of alabandite, fluorapatite, and monticellite. It can be identified by its white color, and a white streak.

Gregoryite Market:Drivers and Restraints

Expanding mining industry, rising demand from chemical industry for development of cosmetics and personal care, and unique characteristics of natrocarbonatite lavas are cool, very fluid, and have little incandescence are the primary factor driving the growth of global Gregoryite market. Moreover, rising demand for carbonated minerals, increasing research and development activities, and gregoryite is featured with relatively high contents of many minor elements are some of the prominent factors fueling the growth of gregoryite market over the forecast period. However, due to anhydrous nature of gregoryite, it reacts fast with the environment, altered, quickly dissolved, and stringent government regulation which may limit the growth of the gregoryite market during the forecast period.

Gregoryite Market:Segmentation

The gregoryite market has been classified by carbonatite type, application, and end user.

Based on carbonatite type, the gregoryitemarket is segmented into the following:

Ferro

Dolomite

Calcite

Others

Based on application, the gregoryitemarket is segmented into the following:

Paper

Plastics

Dietary Supplement

Painting & Coatings

Adhesives & Sealants

Others

Based on the end user, the gregoryitemarket is segmented into the following:

Chemical Industry

Food Industry

Paper and Pulp Industry

Building & Construction Industry

Mining Industry

Others

Gregoryite Market:Overview

Gregoryite market revenue is expected to grow at a rapid growth rate, over the forecast period. The market is anticipated to perform well soon owing to rising use of alkaline based processing technology, expanding use of gregoryite in various applications, and expanding in plastic industry. Additionally, gregoryite is used in chemical industry for development of glass, sodium chemicals, as well as carbonate chemicals, are the factors that can propel the market revenue growth of Gregoryite in the near future. The Oldoinyo Lengai activity can be classified into three main stages namely dormant stage, carbonatite stage, and Plinian stage. Carbonatite is an igneous rock comprised more of carbonate minerals. The carbonatite is used for the production of precipitated calcium carbonate (PCC). Based on the alkali content the lava has been classified into basalt, andesite, rhyolite, and dacite.

Gregoryite Market: Region-wise Outlook

Depending on the geographic region, gregoryite market is classified into seven key regions: North America, Eastern Europe, Latin America, Western Europe, Japan, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. North America dominates the gregoryite market followed by Europe, and Japan is owing to the presence of raw mineral suppliers, developed research, and development infrastructure. The market in Asia-Pacific is projected to have the fastest growth due to the availability of gregoryite in Tanzania’s Oldoinyo Lengai volcano, and expanding paper and printing industry are some of the factors which are anticipated to surge the growth of gregoryite market throughout the forecast period.

Gregoryite Market:Key Players

Some of the prominent players in the gregoryite market are Weinrich Minerals Company, R&M Minerals, John Betts Fine Minerals (Allminerals LLC), and others.

