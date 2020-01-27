Greenhouse Horticulture Global Market, Industry Analysis, Growth Trends, Opportunity and Forecast 2018 to 2023

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Greenhouse Horticulture Market 2018 Global Analysis, Growth, Trends and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting to 2023” reports to its database.

This report provides in depth study of “Greenhouse Horticulture Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Greenhouse Horticulture Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

This report studies the Greenhouse Horticulture market status and outlook of global and major regions, from angles of players, regions, product and end Application/industries; this report analyzes the top players in global and major regions, and splits the Greenhouse Horticulture market by product and Application/end industries.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing Asia Others regions.

North America will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from North America might affect the development trend of Greenhouse Horticulture.

The major players in global market include

Richel

Hoogendoorn

Dalsem

HortiMaX

Harnois Greenhouses

Priva

Ceres greenhouse

Certhon

Van Der Hoeven

Oritech

Rough Brothers

Trinog-xs

(Xiamen) Greenhouse Tech

Netafim

Top Greenhouses

Geographically, this report split global into several key Regions, with, revenue (million USD), market share and growth rate of Greenhouse Horticulture for these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast)

North America

EU

Japan

China

Asia Others

Others

On the basis of product, the Greenhouse Horticulture market is primarily split into

Glass Greenhouse

Plastic Greenhouse

Others

On the basis on the end users/Application, this report covers

Vegetables

Ornamentals

Fruit

Others

Table of Contents

1 Industry Overview 1

1.1 Greenhouse Horticulture Market Overview 1

1.1.1 Greenhouse Horticulture Product Scope 1

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook 1

1.2 Global Greenhouse Horticulture Market Size and Analysis by Regions (2013-2018) 2

1.2.1 North America Greenhouse Horticulture Market Status and Outlook 3

1.2.2 EU Greenhouse Horticulture Market Status and Outlook 4

1.2.3 Japan Greenhouse Horticulture Market Status and Outlook 4

1.2.4 China Greenhouse Horticulture Market Status and Outlook 5

1.2.5 Asia Others Greenhouse Horticulture Market Status and Outlook 6

1.3 Classification of Greenhouse Horticulture by Product 7

1.3.1 Global Greenhouse Horticulture Revenue (Million USD) and Growth (%) Comparison by Product (2013-2024) 7

1.3.2 Global Greenhouse Horticulture Revenue (Million USD) Market Share (%) by Product in 2017 9

1.3.3 Glass Greenhouse 10

1.3.4 Plastic Greenhouse 11

1.4 Greenhouse Horticulture Market by End Users/Application 11

1.4.1 Vegetables 12

1.4.2 Ornamentals 13

1.4.3 Fruit 14

2 Global Greenhouse Horticulture Competition Analysis by Players 15

2.1 Global Greenhouse Horticulture Market Size (Million USD) by Players (2013-2018) 15

2.2 Competitive Status 19

3 Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data 20

3.1 Richel 20

3.1.1 Company Basic Information 20

3.1.2 Greenhouse Horticulture Product Picture 20

3.1.3 Richel Greenhouse Horticulture Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018) 21

3.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview 22

3.2 Hoogendoorn 22

3.2.1 Company Basic Information 22

3.2.2 Greenhouse Horticulture Product Picture 22

3.2.3 Hoogendoorn Greenhouse Horticulture Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018) 23

3.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview 24

3.3 Dalsem 24

3.3.1 Company Basic Information 24

3.3.2 Greenhouse Horticulture Product Picture 25

3.3.3 Dalsem Greenhouse Horticulture Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018) 25

3.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview 26

3.4 HortiMaX 26

3.4.1 Company Basic Information 26

3.4.2 Greenhouse Horticulture Product Picture 27

3.4.3 HortiMaX Greenhouse Horticulture Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018) 27

3.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview 28

3.5 Harnois Greenhouses 28

3.5.1 Company Basic Information 28

3.5.2 Greenhouse Horticulture Product Picture 29

3.5.3 Harnois Greenhouses Greenhouse Horticulture Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018) 29

3.5.4 Main Business/Business Overview 30

3.6 Priva 30

3.6.1 Company Basic Information 30

3.6.2 Greenhouse Horticulture Product Picture 31

3.6.3 Priva Greenhouse Horticulture Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018) 32

3.6.4 Main Business/Business Overview 32

3.7 Ceres greenhouse 33

3.7.1 Company Basic Information 33

3.7.2 Greenhouse Horticulture Product Picture 33

3.7.3 Ceres greenhouse Greenhouse Horticulture Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018) 34

3.7.4 Main Business/Business Overview 34

3.8 Certhon 35

3.8.1 Company Basic Information 35

3.8.2 Greenhouse Horticulture Product Picture 35

3.8.3 Certhon Greenhouse Horticulture Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018) 36

3.8.4 Main Business/Business Overview 37

3.9 Van Der Hoeven 38

3.9.1 Company Basic Information 38

3.9.2 Greenhouse Horticulture Product Picture 38

3.9.3 Van Der Hoeven Greenhouse Horticulture Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018) 39

3.9.4 Main Business/Business Overview 40

3.10 Oritech 40

3.10.1 Company Basic Information 40

3.10.2 Greenhouse Horticulture Product Picture 41

3.10.3 Oritech Greenhouse Horticulture Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018) 41

3.10.4 Main Business/Business Overview 42

3.11 Rough Brothers 42

3.11.1 Company Basic Information 42

3.11.2 Greenhouse Horticulture Product Picture 43

3.11.3 Rough Brothers Greenhouse Horticulture Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018) 43

3.11.4 Main Business/Business Overview 44

3.12 Trinog-xs (Xiamen) Greenhouse Tech 44

3.12.1 Company Basic Information 44

3.12.2 Greenhouse Horticulture Product Picture 45

3.12.3 Trinog-xs (Xiamen) Greenhouse Tech Greenhouse Horticulture Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018) 45

3.12.4 Main Business/Business Overview 46

3.13 Netafim 46

3.13.1 Company Basic Information 46

3.13.2 Greenhouse Horticulture Product Picture 47

3.13.3 Netafim Greenhouse Horticulture Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018) 48

3.13.4 Main Business/Business Overview 48

3.14 Top Greenhouses 49

3.14.1 Company Basic Information 49

3.14.2 Greenhouse Horticulture Product Picture 49

3.14.3 Top Greenhouses Greenhouse Horticulture Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018) 50

3.14.4 Main Business/Business Overview 51

4 Global Greenhouse Horticulture Market Size by Product and Application (2013-2018) 52

4.1 Global Greenhouse Horticulture Market Size by Product (2013-2018) 52

4.2 Global Greenhouse Horticulture Market Size by Application (2013-2018) 53

4.3 Potential Application of Greenhouse Horticulture in Future 55

4.4 Top Consumer / End Users of Greenhouse Horticulture 55

