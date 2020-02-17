Green Tea Global Industry 2019 Sales, Supply, Size, and Consumption Forecasts to 2025

This report focuses on Green Tea volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Green Tea market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.
Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Green Tea in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.
For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Green Tea manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Nestle S.A.
Tetley GB Ltd
DSM Nutritional Products
Tata Global Beverage
AMORE Pacific Corp
Numi Organic Tea
Associated British Foods LLC
Unilever Group
Oregon Chai Inc
Northern tea Merchants Ltd.
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Segment by Type
Tea Bags
Tea Instant Mixes
Iced Green Tea
Others
Segment by Application
Supermarkets
Tea Shops
Online Stores
Drink and Food Processing
Others
Table of Contents -Major Key Points
1 Industry Overview of Green Tea
1.1 Definition of Green Tea
1.2 Green Tea Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Green Tea Production Growth Rate Comparison by Types (2014-2025)
1.2.2 Tea Bags
1.2.3 Tea Instant Mixes
1.2.4 Iced Green Tea
1.2.5 Others
1.3 Green Tea Segment by Applications
1.3.1 Global Green Tea Consumption Comparison by Applications (2014-2025)
1.3.2 Supermarkets
1.3.3 Tea Shops
1.3.4 Online Stores
1.3.5 Drink and Food Processing
1.3.6 Others
1.4 Global Green Tea Overall Market
1.4.1 Global Green Tea Revenue (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Global Green Tea Production (2014-2025)
1.4.3 North America Green Tea Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.4.4 Europe Green Tea Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.4.5 China Green Tea Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.4.6 Japan Green Tea Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.4.7 Southeast Asia Green Tea Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.4.8 India Green Tea Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
…………
8 Green Tea Major Manufacturers Analysis
8.1 Nestle S.A.
8.1.1 Nestle S.A. Green Tea Production Sites and Area Served
8.1.2 Nestle S.A. Product Introduction, Application and Specification
8.1.3 Nestle S.A. Green Tea Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
8.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served
8.2 Tetley GB Ltd
8.2.1 Tetley GB Ltd Green Tea Production Sites and Area Served
8.2.2 Tetley GB Ltd Product Introduction, Application and Specification
8.2.3 Tetley GB Ltd Green Tea Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
8.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served
8.3 DSM Nutritional Products
8.3.1 DSM Nutritional Products Green Tea Production Sites and Area Served
8.3.2 DSM Nutritional Products Product Introduction, Application and Specification
8.3.3 DSM Nutritional Products Green Tea Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
8.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served
8.4 Tata Global Beverage
8.4.1 Tata Global Beverage Green Tea Production Sites and Area Served
8.4.2 Tata Global Beverage Product Introduction, Application and Specification
8.4.3 Tata Global Beverage Green Tea Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
8.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served
8.5 AMORE Pacific Corp
8.5.1 AMORE Pacific Corp Green Tea Production Sites and Area Served
8.5.2 AMORE Pacific Corp Product Introduction, Application and Specification
8.5.3 AMORE Pacific Corp Green Tea Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
8.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served
8.6 Numi Organic Tea
8.6.1 Numi Organic Tea Green Tea Production Sites and Area Served
8.6.2 Numi Organic Tea Product Introduction, Application and Specification
8.6.3 Numi Organic Tea Green Tea Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
8.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served
……..CONTINUED
