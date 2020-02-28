Green Pepper Market Likely to Showcase Increased Demand Motivated by Major Players during Assessment Period

Fact.MR published a recent study on the green pepper market for the forecast timespan of 2017 to 2022. This report is a meticulous compilation of first-hand information about the green pepper market, garnered through qualitative and quantitative assessment, by expert analysts. The report on green pepper market provides an in-depth analysis of ubiquitous trends and macro-economic factors coupled with a detailed market attractiveness index of various segments.

Green Pepper in the Routine Diet to Sustain Demand in the Near Future

Turkey’s one of the fast growing businesses is the pepper trade. While the population in countries such as Turkey, Spain, and Greece consume green pepper and other varieties in every possible variation, research reveals that the entire Mediterranean region includes green pepper in the daily local menu. Looking at sustained consumption of green pepper in this regional territory and surging popularity of green pepper in other regional markets for its vitamin and nutrient rich content will continue to create attractive opportunities for green pepper producers over the next few years.

Green Pepper Demand as a Natural Food Preservation Agent to Push Prospects

With demand for green pepper on a steady rise, the growth prospects for the global green pepper market remain moderate over 2017-2022. Growing incorporation of green pepper in a heap of culinary products will continue to translate into a promising sales revenue of green pepper market over the next few years. However, although green pepper that is prominently found in brine mixture or vinegar, it represents lower market penetration compared to white and black pepper. Excellent preservative characteristic of green pepper enables it to be used widely as a premium quality natural food preservative, pushing adoption among food processors and processed food manufacturers for applications such as freezing and canning.

Organic and Ground Varieties of Green Pepper to Remain Superior; Major Sales Projected through Modern Trade Channels

By the form of green pepper available in the market, the global revenue sales of ground green pepper is anticipated to exceed the value of US$ 200 Mn towards the end of 2022. Similarly, the sales of organically sourced green pepper will continue to outweigh conventional green pepper throughout the forecast period, attributed to escalating consumer inclination towards organic food ingredients. A majority of revenue is expected to be brought in to the green pepper market through modern trade, estimated to account for a value of over US$ 175 Mn by 2022 end.

Europe Continues to Atop Global Green Pepper Market

With an estimated 5% CAGR over the next five-year period, Europe’s market for green pepper will continue to lead in the global green pepper market through 2022. Decent demand from German, Spanish, Scandinavian, and Eastern European territories will continue to contribute the highest share to Europe’s green pepper market.

Competition Tracking: Global Green Pepper Market Report

Some of the leading companies profiled in global green pepper market report include The Adani Wilmar Ltd., Ruchi Soya Industries Ltd, Associated British Foods (Ach), Beidahuang Group, Borges Mediterranean Group, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Bunge Limited, Adams Group, Cargill, Inc., Fuji Vegetable Oil, Inc., Ach Food Companies, Inc., American Vegetable Oils, Inc., Marico Limited, ConAgra Foods (Agrotech Foods Ltd), and Olympic Oils Limited. Recently The Adani Wilmar Ltd. announced the acquisition of Ruchi Soya Industries Ltd. – the precise consequences are however yet to be revealed.

