Green Data Center 2017 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR of 27.94% and Forecast to 2021

A green data center is a facility designed to optimize the performance of every element present in it and lower the operational costs associated with computing. Various advanced technologies and strategies are implemented in a data center to improve its performance. Concepts such as natural cooling, usage of alternative energy technologies, and waste recycling are some of the methodologies implemented in green data centers. The need for reducing the computing costs of companies and increased concerns about the environmental impact of data centers have led to the adoption of green data center solutions worldwide.
The analysts forecast the global green data center market to grow at a CAGR of 27.94% over the period 2015-2019.
Covered in this Report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global green data center market for the period 2015-2019. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales and services of the following:
• Data center equipment
• Powering and cooling solutions
• Monitoring and management solutions
Request a Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/155710-global-green-data-center-market-2015-2019
The report, Global Green Data Center Market 2015-2019, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key Regions
• Americas
• APAC
• EMEA
Key Vendors
• Cisco Systems
• Dell
• EMC
• Hewlett-Packard
• IBM
Other Prominent Vendors
• APC
• Eaton
• Emerson Network Power
• Fujitsu
• Hitachi
• Huawei Technologies
• Juniper Networks
• NetApp
• Oracle
Market Driver
• Increased Focus on Lowering the Energy Consumption in Data Centers
• For a full, detailed list, view our report
Market Challenge
• High Implementation Cost
• For a full, detailed list, view our report
Market Trend
• Increased Use of Energy Efficient Cooling Technologies
• For a full, detailed list, view our report
Key Questions Answered in this Report
• What will the market size be in 2019 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?
• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?
• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?
Any Query, Submit Here @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/155710-global-green-data-center-market-2015-2019
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
01. Executive Summary
02. List of Abbreviations
03. Scope of the Report
03.1 Market Overview
03.2 Product Offerings
04. Market Research Methodology
04.1 Market Research Process
04.2 Research Methodology
05. Introduction
06. Market Landscape
06.1 Green Data Center Overview
06.2 Market Size and Forecast
06.3 Five Forces Analysis
07. Market Segmentation by Technology
07.1 Global Green Data Center Market by Technology 2014
07.2 Global Green Data Center Market by Technology 2014-2019
08. Market Segmentation by Region
08.1 Global Green Data Center Market by Geography 2014
08.2 Global Green Data Center Market by Geography 2014-2019
09. Key Leading Countries
09.1 US
09.2 UK
09.3 Japan
10. Buying Criteria
11. Market Growth Drivers
12. Drivers and their Impact
13. Market Challenges
14. Impact of Drivers and Challenges
15. Market Trends
16. Trends and their Impact
17. Vendor Landscape
17.1 Competitive Scenario
17.2 Leading Vendor Analysis 2014
17.3 Other Prominent Vendors
18. Key Vendor Analysis
18.1 Cisco Systems
18.1.1 Key Facts
18.1.2 Business Overview
18.1.3 Business Segmentation by Revenue
18.1.4 Geographical Segmentation by Revenue
18.1.5 Business Strategy
18.1.6 Key Developments
18.1.7 SWOT analysis
18.2 Dell
18.2.1 Key Facts
18.2.2 Business Overview
18.2.3 Business Segmentation by Revenue 2013
18.2.4 Business Segmentation by Revenue 2011-2013
18.2.5 Sales by Geography
18.2.6 Business Strategy
18.2.7 Key Information
18.2.8 SWOT Analysis
18.3 EMC
18.3.1 Key Facts
18.3.2 Business Overview
18.3.3 Business Segmentation by Revenue 2013
18.3.4 Business Segmentation by Revenue 2012 and 2013
18.3.5 Geographical Segmentation by Revenue 2013
18.3.6 Business Strategy
18.3.7 Recent Developments
18.3.8 SWOT Analysis
18.4 HP
18.4.1 Key Facts
18.4.2 Business Overview
18.4.3 Business Segmentation by Revenue 2013
18.4.4 Business Segmentation by Revenue 2012 and 2013
18.4.5 Geographical Segmentation by Revenue 2013
18.4.6 Business Strategy
18.4.7 Recent Developments
18.4.8 SWOT Analysis
18.5 IBM
18.5.1 Key facts
18.5.2 Business overview
18.5.3 Business segmentation
18.5.4 Business Segmentation by Revenue
18.5.5 Business Segmentation by Revenue 2013
18.5.6 Business Segmentation by Revenue 2012 and 2013
18.5.7 Geographical Segmentation by Revenue
18.5.8 Business strategy
18.5.9 Key developments
18.5.10 SWOT analysis
..…..Continued
Norah Trent
wiseguyreports
+1 646 845 9349 / +44 208 133 9349
email us here