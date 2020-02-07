Green Data Center 2017 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR of 27.94% and Forecast to 2021

A green data center is a facility designed to optimize the performance of every element present in it and lower the operational costs associated with computing. Various advanced technologies and strategies are implemented in a data center to improve its performance. Concepts such as natural cooling, usage of alternative energy technologies, and waste recycling are some of the methodologies implemented in green data centers. The need for reducing the computing costs of companies and increased concerns about the environmental impact of data centers have led to the adoption of green data center solutions worldwide.

The analysts forecast the global green data center market to grow at a CAGR of 27.94% over the period 2015-2019.

Covered in this Report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global green data center market for the period 2015-2019. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales and services of the following:

• Data center equipment

• Powering and cooling solutions

• Monitoring and management solutions

The report, Global Green Data Center Market 2015-2019, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key Regions

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

Key Vendors

• Cisco Systems

• Dell

• EMC

• Hewlett-Packard

• IBM

Other Prominent Vendors

• APC

• Eaton

• Emerson Network Power

• Fujitsu

• Hitachi

• Huawei Technologies

• Juniper Networks

• NetApp

• Oracle

Market Driver

• Increased Focus on Lowering the Energy Consumption in Data Centers

Market Challenge

• High Implementation Cost

Market Trend

• Increased Use of Energy Efficient Cooling Technologies

Key Questions Answered in this Report

• What will the market size be in 2019 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

01. Executive Summary

02. List of Abbreviations

03. Scope of the Report

03.1 Market Overview

03.2 Product Offerings

04. Market Research Methodology

04.1 Market Research Process

04.2 Research Methodology

05. Introduction

06. Market Landscape

06.1 Green Data Center Overview

06.2 Market Size and Forecast

06.3 Five Forces Analysis

07. Market Segmentation by Technology

07.1 Global Green Data Center Market by Technology 2014

07.2 Global Green Data Center Market by Technology 2014-2019

08. Market Segmentation by Region

08.1 Global Green Data Center Market by Geography 2014

08.2 Global Green Data Center Market by Geography 2014-2019

09. Key Leading Countries

09.1 US

09.2 UK

09.3 Japan

10. Buying Criteria

11. Market Growth Drivers

12. Drivers and their Impact

13. Market Challenges

14. Impact of Drivers and Challenges

15. Market Trends

16. Trends and their Impact

17. Vendor Landscape

17.1 Competitive Scenario

17.2 Leading Vendor Analysis 2014

17.3 Other Prominent Vendors

18. Key Vendor Analysis

18.1 Cisco Systems

18.1.1 Key Facts

18.1.2 Business Overview

18.1.3 Business Segmentation by Revenue

18.1.4 Geographical Segmentation by Revenue

18.1.5 Business Strategy

18.1.6 Key Developments

18.1.7 SWOT analysis

18.2 Dell

18.2.1 Key Facts

18.2.2 Business Overview

18.2.3 Business Segmentation by Revenue 2013

18.2.4 Business Segmentation by Revenue 2011-2013

18.2.5 Sales by Geography

18.2.6 Business Strategy

18.2.7 Key Information

18.2.8 SWOT Analysis

18.3 EMC

18.3.1 Key Facts

18.3.2 Business Overview

18.3.3 Business Segmentation by Revenue 2013

18.3.4 Business Segmentation by Revenue 2012 and 2013

18.3.5 Geographical Segmentation by Revenue 2013

18.3.6 Business Strategy

18.3.7 Recent Developments

18.3.8 SWOT Analysis

18.4 HP

18.4.1 Key Facts

18.4.2 Business Overview

18.4.3 Business Segmentation by Revenue 2013

18.4.4 Business Segmentation by Revenue 2012 and 2013

18.4.5 Geographical Segmentation by Revenue 2013

18.4.6 Business Strategy

18.4.7 Recent Developments

18.4.8 SWOT Analysis

18.5 IBM

18.5.1 Key facts

18.5.2 Business overview

18.5.3 Business segmentation

18.5.4 Business Segmentation by Revenue

18.5.5 Business Segmentation by Revenue 2013

18.5.6 Business Segmentation by Revenue 2012 and 2013

18.5.7 Geographical Segmentation by Revenue

18.5.8 Business strategy

18.5.9 Key developments

18.5.10 SWOT analysis

..…..Continued