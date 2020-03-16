Green Coating Market Size, Share, Global Segmentation and Projected to Register CAGR at 5% CAGR Till 2022

Market Highlights:

Coating is a layer of a substance spread over a surface as for protection or decoration. Any coating that does not pollute the environment or indirectly reduces pollution during any of its stages can be termed as green coating. Increasing awareness about volatile organic compounds (VOC) emissions and stringent environmental regulations by the government fueling the growth of this market. Based on region, Asia-Pacific region is the largest market by value. The green coating market is expected to grow at CAGR of about 5% by 2022

Get Free Sample [email protected] https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/2017

Global Key Players:

Axalta Coating System

Allnex S.a r.l.

Momentive

Omnova Solutions

Bayer Material Science

Valspar Corporation

Arkema Inc.

Sherwin-Williams Company

DSM, and PPG Industries

Market Research Analysis

The market is highly application based. The factors contributing to the growth of the green coating market are, growing the end use industries, rising the consumer awareness and stringent government regulation. The market is expected to have higher growth rate as compared to the previous years. Asia-Pacific is the largest region for the green coating market.

Scope of the Report

This study provides an overview of the global green coating market, tracking two market segments across four geographic regions. The report studies key players, providing a five-year annual trend analysis that highlights market size, volume and share for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World. The report also provides a forecast, focusing on the market opportunities for the next five years for each region. The scope of the study segments the global Green coating market as Types and Application.

By Materials

Powder Coatings

Radiation Cure Coatings

Water-Borne Coatings

High Solids Coating

By Application

Industrial

Architectural

Automotive

Packaging

others

Target Audience:

Material Manufacturing Organizations

Distributors & Suppliers

Research Institute / Education Institute

Potential Investors

Government agencies & research organization