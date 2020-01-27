Green Coating Market 2019 Global Analysis, Opportunities And Forecast To 2025

This report studies the global Green Coating market status and forecast, categorizes the global Green Coating market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and other regions (India, Southeast Asia).

The major manufacturers covered in this report

Akzonobel N.V.

BASF SE

Nippon Paint Company Ltd.

PPG Industries Inc.

Sherwin-Williams Company

Asian Paints Limited

Hempel A/S

Jotun A/S

Kansai Paint Company Limited

Masco Corporation

Valspar Corporation

Tikkurila OYJ

Rpm International Inc.

Berger Paints India Limited

Deutsche Amphibolin Works Se (Daw)

Axalta Coating Systems Llc

Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

Turkey

Rest of Middle East & Africa

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Water-based Coating

Powder Coating

High-solids Coating

Radiation-cured Coating

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Architectural Coating

Industrial Coating

Automotive Coating

Wood Coating

Packaging Coating

Other Coating

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze and study the global Green Coating capacity, production, value, consumption, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025);

Focuses on the key Green Coating manufacturers, to study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in future.

Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

Green Coating Manufacturers

Green Coating Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Green Coating Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Available Customizations

With the given market data, Researcher offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Regional and country-level analysis of the Green Coating market, by end-use.

Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.

Table of Contents-Key Points Covered

Global Green Coating Market Research Report 2018

1 Green Coating Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Green Coating

1.2 Green Coating Segment by Type (Product Category)

1.2.1 Global Green Coating Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category)(2013-2025)

1.2.2 Global Green Coating Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2017

1.2.3 Water-based Coating

1.2.3 Powder Coating

1.2.5 High-solids Coating

Radiation-cured Coating

1.3 Global Green Coating Segment by Application

1.3.1 Green Coating Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2013-2025)

1.3.2 Architectural Coating

1.3.3 Industrial Coating

1.3.4 Automotive Coating

1.3.5 Wood Coating

1.3.6 Packaging Coating

1.3.7 Other Coating

1.4 Global Green Coating Market by Region (2013-2025)

1.4.1 Global Green Coating Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2013-2025)

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.7 India Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of Green Coating (2013-2025)

1.5.1 Global Green Coating Revenue Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Global Green Coating Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

………….

7 Global Green Coating Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis

7.1 Akzonobel N.V.

7.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.1.2 Green Coating Product Category, Application and Specification

7.1.2.1 Product A

7.1.2.2 Product B

7.1.3 Akzonobel N.V. Green Coating Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.2 BASF SE

7.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.2.2 Green Coating Product Category, Application and Specification

7.2.2.1 Product A

7.2.2.2 Product B

7.2.3 BASF SE Green Coating Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.3 Nippon Paint Company Ltd.

7.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.3.2 Green Coating Product Category, Application and Specification

7.3.2.1 Product A

7.3.2.2 Product B

7.3.3 Nippon Paint Company Ltd. Green Coating Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.4 PPG Industries Inc.

7.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.4.2 Green Coating Product Category, Application and Specification

7.4.2.1 Product A

7.4.2.2 Product B

7.4.3 PPG Industries Inc. Green Coating Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview

Continued…

