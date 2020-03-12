Green Chemicals Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019 – 2025

Green Chemicals Market 2019

Report Details:

This report provides in depth study of “Green Chemicals Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Green Chemicals Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

Green chemicals or bio-based chemicals are renewable chemicals produced from bio-based feedstock. They are less harmful to the environment than the petroleum-based production of chemicals. Green chemicals are produced primarily using raw materials, which uses fewer natural resources, maintaining the environmental balance. The major bio-based raw materials used in the production of green chemicals are vegetable oils, animal fats, sugar and starch, and bio-ethanol.

Various government initiatives and regulations create a conducive environment for growth of the green chemicals market. The US Environment Protection Agency (EPA), and the ACS Green Chemistry Institute are playing major role in supporting research and education for preventing pollution and reducing the toxic content. These government agencies have recognized that the use of green chemicals will not only make sustainable, and cleaner environment, but can be economically helpful in building positive social environment.

According to ACS Green Chemistry Institute, in many key applications, the green chemicals are paving their way in replacing many toxic chemicals. In the manufacturing of computer chips, a large amount of toxic chemicals, energy, and water is required. Owing to this, the scientists at the Los Alamos National Laboratory have developed a technology that uses critical carbon dioxide (CO2) in the manufacturing of computer chips, and has significantly reduced the amount of energy, water, and toxic chemicals that were needed to manufacture these chips. Also, Richard Wool, who was the director of the Affordable Composites from Renewable Sources (ACRES) program at the University of Delaware has developed a technique to use the feathers of chicken in producing computer chips.He has used the protein, and keratin containing in the feathers to produce a fiber form material which is both lightweight, and is so tough that it can endure thermal, and mechanical stresses. As a result, a feather-based printed circuit board was developed and was actually working at double the speed of conventional circuit boards.

Global Green Chemicals market size will increase to xx Million US$ by 2025, from xx Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Green Chemicals.

This report researches the worldwide Green Chemicals market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Green Chemicals breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

BioAmber

Braskem

Cargill

DSM

DuPont Industrial Biosciences

INEOS Group

Green Chemicals Breakdown Data by Type

Bio-Ethanol

Sugar & Starch

Animal Fats

Vegetable Oils

Others

Green Chemicals Breakdown Data by Application

Healthcare Industries

Food Processing Industries

Construction Industries

Automobiles Industries

Green Chemicals Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Green Chemicals Consumption Breakdown Data by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Green Chemicals capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;

To focus on the key Green Chemicals manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.

To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Key Stakeholders

Green Chemicals Manufacturers

Green Chemicals Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Green Chemicals Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.

Major Key Points in Table of Content:

Global Green Chemicals Market Research Report 2019-2025, by Manufacturers, Regions, Types and Applications

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Green Chemicals Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Green Chemicals Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Bio-Ethanol

1.4.3 Sugar & Starch

1.4.4 Animal Fats

1.4.5 Vegetable Oils

1.4.6 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Green Chemicals Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Healthcare Industries

1.5.3 Food Processing Industries

1.5.4 Construction Industries

1.5.5 Automobiles Industries

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Green Chemicals Production

2.1.1 Global Green Chemicals Revenue 2014-2025

2.1.2 Global Green Chemicals Production 2014-2025

2.1.3 Global Green Chemicals Capacity 2014-2025

2.1.4 Global Green Chemicals Marketing Pricing and Trends

2.2 Green Chemicals Growth Rate (CAGR) 2019-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Key Green Chemicals Manufacturers

2.4 Market Drivers, Trends and Issues

2.5 Macroscopic Indicator

2.5.1 GDP for Major Regions

2.5.2 Price of Raw Materials in Dollars: Evolution

….

8 Manufacturers Profiles

8.1 BioAmber

8.1.1 BioAmber Company Details

8.1.2 Company Description

8.1.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Green Chemicals

8.1.4 Green Chemicals Product Description

8.1.5 SWOT Analysis

8.2 Braskem

8.2.1 Braskem Company Details

8.2.2 Company Description

8.2.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Green Chemicals

8.2.4 Green Chemicals Product Description

8.2.5 SWOT Analysis

8.3 Cargill

8.3.1 Cargill Company Details

8.3.2 Company Description

8.3.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Green Chemicals

8.3.4 Green Chemicals Product Description

8.3.5 SWOT Analysis

8.4 DSM

8.4.1 DSM Company Details

8.4.2 Company Description

8.4.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Green Chemicals

8.4.4 Green Chemicals Product Description

8.4.5 SWOT Analysis

8.5 DuPont Industrial Biosciences

8.5.1 DuPont Industrial Biosciences Company Details

8.5.2 Company Description

8.5.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Green Chemicals

8.5.4 Green Chemicals Product Description

8.5.5 SWOT Analysis

8.6 INEOS Group

8.6.1 INEOS Group Company Details

8.6.2 Company Description

8.6.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Green Chemicals

8.6.4 Green Chemicals Product Description

8.6.5 SWOT Analysis

Continued….

