Green Chelating Agents Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast 2018 – 2022

Chelating agents are substances that remove ions from a solution system, without reacting with it. They are also

known as sequestering agents or complexing agents. Chelating agents are used as scale inhibitors and in cleaning products. The agents bind to ions of calcium, magnesium, iron, and other metals. The result of using chelating agents is to increase the cleaning performance.

The analysts forecast the global green chelating agents market to grow at a CAGR of 5.78% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global green chelating agents market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of green chelating agents.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Europe

• North America

• ROW

The report, Global Green Chelating Agents Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• AkzoNobel

• BASF

• Dow Chemical

• Kemira

• NIPPON SHOKUBAI

Other prominent vendors

• Anil Bioplus

• Innospec

• Jungbunzlauer Suisse

Market driver

• Strict water resources and environment protection laws

Market challenge

• Not efficient enough for commercially important ions

Market trend

• Declining consumption of phosphate-based builders

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

PART 03: Research Methodology

PART 04: Introduction

• Key market highlights

• Outlook

PART 05: Market landscape

• Global green chelating agents market

• Five forces analysis

PART 06: Market segmentation by type

• Global green chelating agentss market by type

• Global sodium gluconate market

• Global EDDS, GLDA, IDS, and MGDA market

• Global glucoheptonate market

PART 07: Market segmentation by application

• Global green chelating agents market by application

• Global green chelating agents market in household and industrial cleaning sector

• Global green chelating agents market in water treatment sector

• Global green chelating agents market in agriculture sector

• Global green chelating agents market in other sectors

PART 08: Geographical segmentation

• Global green chelating agents market by geography

• Green chelating agents market in Europe

• Green chelating agents market in North America

• Green chelating agents market in ROW

PART 09: Market drivers

• Strict water resources and environment protection laws

• Reducing threat of biohazard: eco-friendly detergents and cleaners

• Green chelates, natural agricultural nutrient

PART 10: Impact of drivers

PART 11: Market Challenges

• Not efficient enough for commercially important ions

• High cost of green chelating agents

• Lack of research on green chelating agents

PART 12: Impact of drivers and challenges

PART 13: Market trends

• Consolidated green chelating agents market

• Declining consumption of phosphate-based builders

• Silybin emerging as a new iron chelating agent

PART 14: Vendor landscape

• Competitive scenario

• Key market vendors

• Other prominent vendors

• AkzoNobel

• BASF

• Dow Chemical

• Kemira

• NIPPON SHOKUBAI

Continued…..

